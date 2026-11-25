Nana Asante Krobea Messi announced his departure from Class Media Group's Kumasi 104.1 FM and Adehyeɛ 99.1 FM on Tuesday, November 24, 2026

The popular Kumasi-based broadcaster disclosed the exit on Facebook, adding that his next destination will be announced very soon

Fans and colleagues flooded his post with emotional messages, with many pledging to follow him to his next station

Popular Kumasi-based radio broadcaster Nana Asante Krobea Messi has officially parted ways with Class Media Group, ending a four-year run at two of the group's stations in the Ashanti Region.

Popular Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Asante Krobea Messi resigns from Kumasi 104.1 FM after four years with Class Media Group. Photo source: Nana Asante Krobea Messi

Source: Facebook

The popular radio presenter confirmed his exit on Facebook on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, stating that he had "dropped the curtains" at Kumasi 104.1 FM and Adehyeɛ 99.1 FM effective that same day.

Krobea expressed gratitude to supporters who had stood by him throughout his tenure and hinted that his next move was imminent.

"Our next destination will be announced very soon. Me Nyankopong so 🙏," he wrote, signing off with a prayer of gratitude.

Krobea Messi's career in Kumasi Radio

The departure marks the latest chapter in the sports presenter's broadcasting career that has taken him across several stations in the Garden City.

Before joining Class Media Group, Krobea Messi worked at Liberty 92.7 FM, Dess 90.3 FM, Voice 94.3 FM and Fox 97.9 FM.

His four years at Kumasi 104.1 FM and Adehyeɛ 99.1 FM represent his longest stint at a single media group to date.

He did not give a reason for his resignation in the post, but the tone was upbeat, framing the move as a natural progression rather than an acrimonious split.

The Facebook post of Nana Asante Krobea Messi announcing his resignation from Class Media Group is below:

Fans react to Krobea Messi's exit

The announcement drew an outpouring of support from listeners and colleagues alike, with many expressing both sadness at his departure and eagerness to follow him to his next posting.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

Richard Antwi wrote:

"Ooo, Mr President, why? Then Kumasi FM will collapse very soon. Let us know your next destination, ok...we will follow you everywhere you goooooooo. Much respect, presidoooo."

Benjamin Anderson said:

"Mr President, where are you going? Ooh, Country sports."

Sarpong Antwi-Tanoh commented:

"Krobea Asante, mo ne y)! You have paid your dues to Kumasi FM. It is time to move on. Keep on shining, but just be careful with people in this life. Keep on with your professionalism. You are bold, outspoken and a truthful journalist. You will go far with the truth. Once again, thank you for your service. FROM BIG STONE."

Kwabena Marfo resigns from Despite Media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kwabena Marfo’s departure from Despite Media after 15 years, including his roles at Peace FM and Neat FM.

After launching his own station, Point TV, weeks before his resignation, Marfo hinted at a new professional chapter but had yet to reveal his next move.

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Source: YEN.com.gh