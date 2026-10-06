Tanzanian socialite Poshy Queen shared a video revealing alleged Instagram DMs from the late Zimbabwean billionaire Sir Wicknell Chivayo

The footage allegedly showed Wicknell repeatedly sending compliments and romantic messages to Poshy Queen, who blue-ticked every single one

The video, shared by Dandaro Online on October 6, 2026, has sparked heated debate over Poshy Queen's motives for releasing the messages after his death

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Tanzanian beauty entrepreneur and socialite Poshy Queen has set social media ablaze after sharing footage of alleged Instagram direct messages from the late Zimbabwean billionaire Sir Wicknell Chivayo.

Socialite Poshy Queen leaks alleged DMs of romantic advances she ignored from Wicknell Chivayo. Photo source: @wicknell_chivayo, @poshyqueen

Source: Instagram

The alleged DMs involved messages in which the late business mogul repeatedly sent her romantic compliments that she left completely on read before his tragic passing in a helicopter crash with his wife, Lucy Muteke, and three others on September 30, 2026.

The video, posted by Dandaro Online on X on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, was filmed in a casual, selfie-style setting, with Poshy Queen lying in bed while her male friend scrolled through her Instagram DMs on camera.

Wicknell Chivayo's alleged messages to Poshy Queen

In the footage, Poshy Queen's friend read out messages purportedly sent by Wicknell stretching back to as far as May 2019.

The alleged messages include lines such as "you are beautiful", "you are so perfect" and "you are so beautiful", with the businessman appearing to make repeated attempts to engage her romantically over an extended period.

According to Poshy Queen's reading of the chat, she never responded to any of his advances, leaving each message with a blue tick.

The popular Tanzanian socialite also pointed out that Wicknell, who was married to Lucy Lulu Muteke before their death, had followed her account and continued sending messages despite receiving no reply, suggesting a persistent interest that was entirely one-sided.

Poshy Queen presented the DMs in a gossipy, light-hearted tone, framing the revelation as proof that even the most powerful men could be left without a response.

The X video of Poshy Queen and her friend leaking the alleged DMs from Wicknell Chivayo is below:

Reactions to alleged leaked DMs from Wicknell

The footage drew sharp responses online, with many questioning both the authenticity of the messages and Poshy Queen's decision to go public with them after Wicknell's passing.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Darryl_Chisora wrote:

"That is so lame. There are hundreds of fake Wicknell accounts online, and she expects us to believe that's the real one? And she brings it out when she knows he can't respond. Seeking relevance."

@MManqoba27691 said:

"She didn't ignore. She didn't understand and didn't know how to respond in English."

@JMaedzenge commented:

"Claims she was not interested but was 'interested' enough to keep the messages and publish them after his death 🤣. This attention seeker is confused."

Wicknell Chivayo's daughter mourns parents' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the viral video showing Wicknell Chivayo’s daughter grieving at the family home after the deaths of her parents, Chivayo and Lucy Lulu Muteke, in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe.

The heartbreaking footage captures the young girl expressing how deeply she misses her father, moving viewers as mourners gathered to pay their respects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh