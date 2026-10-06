Popular Ghanaian musician OV has reappeared online for the first time since December 2025 in a new Instagram video

The former MTN Hitmaker winner looked noticeably different from her previous appearances, with fans reacting to her changed physique

Several fans admitted they nearly failed to recognise OV in the selfie-style footage filmed at what appears to be a studio

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Popular Ghanaian singer, songwriter and former Burniton Music Group (BMG) signee OV is back in the spotlight, and fans are talking.

Popular Ghanaian singer OV awes fans with major weight gain transformation after a long absence from social media. Photo source: OV Music

Source: Facebook

Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, the MTN Hitmaker season 7 winner known professionally as OV, surfaced on Instagram on Monday, 5 October 2026, ending a near-10-month silence online with a clip that quickly caught attention for all the right reasons.

The selfie-style reel, filmed indoors in front of a branded circular logo sign in what looked like a studio or business space, showed the young dancehall musician in characteristically playful form.

The Want Me hitmaker moved with energy through the short clip, animated hand gestures and lively expressions carrying the upbeat tone of the footage.

Her visibly fuller figure compared to her last public appearances prompted an immediate wave of responses from followers.

OV's striking physical transformation

The most immediate talking point was how different musician OV looks compared to when she last appeared publicly in December 2025.

The former Stonebwoy protege's weight gain was the focal point of most comments, with reactions ranging from warm praise to surprised double-takes.

At least one fan confessed they would not have recognised her in person, while another drew a humorous comparison to a well-known personality from the Ghanaian music scene.

The Instagram video of OV showing off her massive physical transformation is below:

Fan reactions to OV's new look

The reel drew a lively response from fans and fellow creatives across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@kelvynboymusic_ wrote:

"Original version ❤️."

@naanatheviolinist said:

"If I saw you anywhere, I doubt i would have recognised you, oo. You look good!"

@osikani_dee_barber commented:

"I thought it was Shatta's militant Captan o."

@the_richestman_in_babylon58 added:

"Way3 k3se kama kama."

@diamond_jalarjue_ wrote:

"Love this new look❤️."

Abena Korkor resurfaces online after long absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Abena Korkor’s return to social media after several months away from the spotlight, following reports of a rehabilitation stay.

The mental health advocate’s reappearance in an upbeat TikTok video prompted an outpouring of warm messages from fans who said they had missed her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh