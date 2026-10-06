Lawyers for Nana Akua Addo issued a statement on October 6, 2026, after videos of an alleged domestic dispute involving the actress and her children spread online

The legal team said the footage was circulated without Nana Akua Addo's knowledge or consent, describing it as a deep violation of her family's privacy

Nkrabeah & Associates confirmed the matter is currently sub judice and urged the media to protect the wellbeing of the minors involved

Lawyers acting for Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo have issued a formal statement calling on the media and the public to stop sharing videos that allegedly show her and her children caught up in a domestic dispute.

Nana Akua Addo's lawyers react to fashionista's viral domestic dispute videos, issuing a stern warning. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

The press release, dated 6 October 2026, was issued by Nkrabeah & Associates on behalf of their client, identified in the statement by her full name, Rosemond Akua Adobea, popularly known as Nana Akua Addo.

Akua'a lawyers demand end to video circulation

The statement said the legal team's attention had been drawn to "several harrowing videos" that had been spreading across social media platforms.

According to the lawyers, the footage was published without Nana Akua Addo's knowledge or consent, and they characterised its dissemination as a "deep violation" of both her privacy and that of her children, all of whom are minors.

Nkrabeah & Associates urged media organisations and members of the public to cease publishing, sharing or otherwise amplifying the videos, with particular emphasis on any footage that allegedly depicts abuse of a minor.

The legal team argued that the children concerned are already bearing considerable trauma and that further circulation of the material risks compounding that harm.

The statement was signed by Fafa Fianu Esq. of Nkrabeah & Associates.

Akua Addo and Harold's matter before authorities

The lawyers confirmed that the dispute between Nana Akua Addo and her nusband, Harold Norman is currently sub judice and in the hands of the appropriate authorities.

They expressed appreciation for what they described as the timely intervention and responsiveness of the Ghana Police Service, and stated their confidence in the ability of Ghana's court system to handle issues relating to domestic violence appropriately.

On the question of what their client intends to say publicly, the legal team indicated that Nana Akua Addo would address all pertinent issues surrounding the matter at an appropriate time.

For now, they are asking the media and general public to respect the family's privacy while the relevant authorities continue their work.

The Facebook post of the press release from Nana Akua Addo's lawyers are below.

Harold Norman's lawyers disputes Akua's injury videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on lawyers for Harold Norman disputing claims linked to videos showing injuries on Nana Akua Addo, while the couple’s case remains before the courts.

The legal team alleges Nana Akua attempted to stab Norman during a 2021 confrontation and says it was the third such incident during their marriage. These counter-claims have not been independently verified as police investigations and civil proceedings continue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh