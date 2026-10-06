American R&B singer Freddie Jackson, known for a string of chart-topping love songs in the 1980s, died just days after celebrating his birthday earlier in October

His family shared the news in a statement published across his official social media accounts on Tuesday morning but did not disclose the cause of death

Jackson had spoken openly in recent years about a serious health battle, yet he remained active on stage with live shows until shortly before his passing

American R&B legend Freddie Jackson has died at the age of 70. His family announced the news on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, through a statement shared on his official social media pages.

R&B legend Freddie Jackson dies at the age of 70, days after his birthday. Image credit: Freddie Jackson.

Source: Twitter

He passed away on the night of Monday, October 5, 2026, just three to four days after marking what would have been his final birthday.

His family broke the news on Tuesday morning through a statement released on his official social media pages.

No cause of death was disclosed in the family's announcement. What is known is that Jackson had been open about fighting a serious kidney condition, which he first disclosed publicly in 2024.

He traced the illness back to what he described as a past "rockstar lifestyle," and in the years since, he had shed 107 pounds and overhauled his diet in a bid to manage his health.

Despite the challenges, he remained active, with live concert appearances reported as recently as September 2026.

Freddie Jackson's Rise From Harlem to R&B Royalty

Jackson grew up in Harlem, New York City, where he first found his voice singing gospel at the White Rock Baptist Church as a child.

His professional journey took him through the late 1970s California funk scene as a member of Mystic Merlin, before he carved out a role as a backing vocalist for R&B star Melba Moore.

The breakthrough arrived in 1985 when he signed with Capitol Records and released his debut album, Rock Me Tonight.

The title track topped the Billboard R&B charts for six straight weeks, and the album went platinum.

The following year, Jackson received two Grammy nominations: Best New Artist and Best R&B Vocal Performance – Male for "You Are My Lady," though both categories were won by Sade and Stevie Wonder respectively.

The statement by Freddie Jackson's family, in which they announce his passing on his official social media pages, is below.

Freddie Jackson's rise from Harlem

Jackson grew up in Harlem, New York City, where he first sang gospel at the White Rock Baptist Church as a child.

Later, in the late 1970s, he joined the California funk scene as a member of Mystic Merlin. He then worked as a backing vocalist for R&B star Melba Moore.

Capitol Records signed him in 1985, and he released his debut album, Rock Me Tonight, that same year. The title track topped the Billboard R&B chart for six straight weeks, while the album went platinum.

A year later, Jackson earned two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for You Are My Lady. Sade and Stevie Wonder won the respective categories.

Over his career, Jackson recorded 11 number-one R&B singles. His work also reached film, as he sang the duet Love Survives with Irene Cara for the animated film All Dogs Go to Heaven.

Television fans also saw him appear as himself on Family Matters and The Golden Girls. My First Love, his most recent studio album, was released in 2023.

Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, American actor Robert Kelker-Kelly, best known for playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, died at the age of 62. He died on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at his home in St. Peters, Missouri.

Police said officers responded to a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing. Reports indicated he had complained of chest pain shortly before becoming unresponsive, although no official cause of death has been released.

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Source: YEN.com.gh