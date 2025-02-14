The best 50 best-selling albums of all time and the music geniuses behind them

Music has always been a powerful way to express emotions, tell stories, and bring people together across cultures and generations. Over time, iconic albums have shaped history, selling millions and becoming timeless classics. The best-selling albums of all time highlight artistic brilliance, genre-defining sounds, and unforgettable melodies that continue to inspire generations.

Michael Jackson (L), Shania Twain (M) and Akon (R) have record albums that have featured on the best-selling list of all times.

Source: Getty Images

50 best-selling albums of all time

When compiling this list of the best-selling albums of all time, we considered official sales certifications, chart performance like the Billboard, global impact, and industry reports. Figures may vary due to official updates and market variations.

1. Thriller by Michael Jackson

Released in : 1982

: 1982 Artist: Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson Songs in the album: Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’, Baby Be Mine, and The Girl Is Mine

Born in 1958, Michael Jackson became a global icon with his extraordinary singing and dancing. He led the Jackson 5 to fame as a child before launching a legendary solo career. His 1982 album Thriller remains the best-selling album ever.

2. Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2 by Billy Joel

Released in : 1985

: 1985 Artist: Billy Joel

Billy Joel Songs in the album: Prayin' for Daylight, I'm Movin' On and These Days

Released in 1985, Greatest Hits Volume 1 & 2 is a timeless collection of Billy Joel's hit songs from 1973 to 1985. It features classics like Piano Man, Uptown Girl, and Only the Good Die Young.

3. Unplugged by Eric Clapton

Released in: 1992

1992 Artist: Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton Songs in the album: Tears in Heaven and Layla

Eric Clapton's 1992 album Unplugged is recognised as the best-selling live album of all time, with over 26 million copies sold worldwide. Recorded live at Bray Studios in England, it features acoustic renditions of hits like Tears in Heaven and Layla.

4. Spice by the Spice Girls

Released in : 1996

: 1996 Artis t: Spice Girls

t: Spice Girls Songs in the album: Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are

The biggest girl group of the '90s took the world by storm, with their debut album, Spice, becoming their best-selling record. Hits like Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are fueled their global success, inspiring tours and girl power.

5. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles

Released in : 1967

: 1967 Artist: The Beatles

The Beatles Songs in the album: Summer of Love and Within You and Without You

Released on 1 June 1967, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band became the best-selling album of all time with a soundtrack of the Summer of Love. With touring behind them, The Beatles spent over 400 hours in the studio, pushing creative boundaries.

6. No Way Out by Puff Daddy & the Family

Released in : 1997

: 1997 Artist: Puff Daddy & the Family

Puff Daddy & the Family Songs in the album: Can't Nobody Hold Me Down and I'll Be Missing You

Blending hip-hop and R&B, No Way Out became a defining album of the late '90s. Featuring hits like I'll Be Missing You, it captured Puff Daddy's rise in the rap industry, selling 7 million copies.

7. Millennium by the Backstreet Boys

Released in : 1999

: 1999 Artist : Backstreet Boys

: Backstreet Boys Songs in the album: I Want It That Way and Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely

Millennium by the Backstreet Boys, released in 1999, became a global phenomenon. With hits like I Want It That Way and Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely, the album sold over 40 million copies, solidifying its place in pop history.

8. The Dark Side of the Moon by Roger Waters

Released in: 1973

1973 Artist: Roger Waters

Roger Waters Songs in the album: The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall,

Born in 1943, Roger Waters co-founded Pink Floyd and shaped their progressive rock sound. He played a key role in iconic albums like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, and his work remains influential in rock music history.

9. Double Live by Garth Brooks

Released in : 1998

: 1998 Artist : Garth Brooks

: Garth Brooks Songs in the album: Papa Loved Mama and Shameless

In the United States, Garth Brooks' 1998 release Double Live holds the record for the best-selling live album. The RIAA certified 23× Platinum, indicating 11.5 million units shipped (as it is a double album). This two-disc compilation captures performances from Brooks's 1996–1998 world tour.

10. I'm No Angel by Dido

Released in : 1999

: 1999 Artist: Dido

Dido Songs in the album: Here With Me (radio edit), Hunter and Slide

No Angel is the first studio album by English musician Dido, released on 1 June 1999, through Arista Records. It debuted on the Billboard 200 on 3 June 2000, charting for 69 weeks and peaking at #4. In the UK, it reached #1.

11. The Eminem Show by Eminem

Released in : 2002

: 2002 Artist: Eminem

Eminem Songs in the album: Without Me and Cleanin' Out My Closet

Filled with sharp storytelling and raw emotion, The Eminem Show featured hits like Without Me and Cleanin 'Out My Closet. It became Eminem's best-selling album, moving 12 million copies worldwide.

12. Licensed to Ill by Beastie Boys

Released in: 1986

1986 Artist: Beastie Boys

Beastie Boys Songs in the album: Fight for Your Right and The New Style

Blending rock and rap, this album revolutionised hip-hop with anthems like Fight for Your Right. It became the first rap album to top the Billboard 200, selling 10 million copies and influencing generations.

13. 21 by Adele

Released in : 2011

: 2011 Artist: Adele

Adele Songs in the album: Someone Like You and Don't You Remember

With powerhouse ballads like Someone Like You, this deeply emotional album resonated globally, making Adele a household name. The 21 album is among the biggest-selling albums of all time in Billboard history.

14. Bodyguard by Whitney Houston

Released in: 1992

1992 Artist: Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston Songs in the album: I Will Always Love You and I Have Nothing

Whitney Houston, born in 1963, had a powerful voice that made her one of history's best-selling artists. Her debut album broke records, and her Bodyguard soundtrack, featuring I Will Always Love You, sold millions worldwide. She passed away in 2012.

15. The Marshall Mathers LP by Eminem

Released in : 2000

: 2000 Artist: Eminem

Eminem Songs in the album: Stan and The Real Slim Shady

This controversial and deeply personal album cemented Eminem as a rap icon. This album is among the best-selling rap albums of all time. Featuring classics like Stan and The Real Slim Shady, it sold 11 million copies, breaking records and reshaping the industry.

16. (What's the Story) Morning Glory? by Oasis

Released in: 1995

1995 Artist : Oasis

: Oasis Songs in the album: Don't Look Back in Anger, and Champagne Supernova

Most sources consider this the best-selling album of the 1990s because it defined the Britpop era and became a cultural phenomenon. Released in 1995, it featured anthems like Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger, and Champagne Supernova, which remain iconic decades later.

17. Greatest Hits by Eagles

Released in: 1971

1971 Artist : Eagles

: Eagles Songs in the album: Take It to the Limit and Seven Bridges Road

Released in 1971, the Eagles became one of the top American rock bands with hits like Hotel California. Their blend of country and rock earned them numerous awards. Their album Greatest Hits sold millions of copies globally.

18. Urban Hymns by The Verve

Released in : 1997

: 1997 Artist : The Verve

: The Verve Songs in the album: Bittersweet Symphony and Catching the Butterfly

Urban Hymns, The Verve's 1997 breakthrough, was a massive success, winning awards and producing timeless hits like Bittersweet Symphony. Sadly, overwhelming fame led to their split in 1999 after a turbulent tour.

19. Creed by Human Clay

Released in : 1999

: 1999 Artist: Human Clay

Human Clay Songs in the album: Higher and With Arms Wide Open

Human Clay by Creed, released in 1999, became a defining album of post-grunge rock. Featuring hits like Higher and With Arms Wide Open, it solidified the band's mainstream success with its anthemic sound and emotionally charged lyrics.

20. Saturday Night Fever by Robin Gibb

Released i n: 1977

n: 1977 Artist : Robin Gibb

: Robin Gibb Songs in the album: How Deep Is Your Love and the Saturday Night Fever

Robin Gibb, born in 1949, was a key member of the Bee Gees. His distinct voice-shaped hits like How Deep Is Your Love and the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack made them disco icons. He passed away in 2012 after battling cancer.

21. The Love Below by Outkast

Released in : 2003

: 2003 Artist: Outkast

Outkast Songs in the album: Hey Ya! and The Way You Move

Outkast delivered two distinct sounds in this double album, blending rap, funk, and soul. With hits like Hey Ya! and The Way You Move, it sold 11 million copies, proving their creative genius.

22. The Wall by Pink Floyd

Released in : 1979

: 1979 Artist: Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Songs in the album: Another Brick in the Wall and Comfortably Numb

Released in 1979, The Wall is a rock opera exploring isolation, war, and mental struggles. The album's theatrical concept and Pink Floyd's signature progressive rock sound create an immersive experience telling the story of a troubled rock star.

23. A Seat at the Table by Solange

Released in: 2016

2016 Artist: Solange

Solange Songs in the album: Interlude: Dad Was Mad and Don't You Wait

Released in 2016, this album topped the Billboard charts in October. Four tracks reached the top 20 on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs Chart. It resonated deeply with African Americans, capturing the experience of being Black in America.

24. The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd

Released in: 1973

1973 Artist: Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Songs in the album: Any Colour You Like, Us and Then, and Breathe

A psychedelic rock masterpiece, this album's deep themes and atmospheric soundscapes made it one of the most popular records ever. It includes songs like Any Colour You Like, Us and Then, and Breathe.

25. Take Five by Dave Brubeck

Released in : 1959

: 1959 Artist: Dave Brubeck

Dave Brubeck Songs in the album: Take Five

Take Five by Dave Brubeck is recognised as the best-selling jazz album of all time. Released in 1959, it introduced innovative time signatures, most notably with the iconic track Take Five, composed by Paul Desmond.

26. 2001 by Dr. Dre

Released in: 1999

1999 Artist : Dr. Dre

: Dr. Dre Songs in the album: The Watcher and Light Speed

2001 is the second studio album by American rapper and producer Dr. Dre. Released on 16 November 1999, by Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records, it is the sequel to his 1992 debut, The Chronic.

27. Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette

Released in : 1984

: 1984 Artist: Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Songs in the album: You Oughta Know and Ironic

Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette is a groundbreaking album that redefined alternative rock in the 1990s. With raw, emotional tracks like You Oughta Know and Ironic, it sold millions worldwide and became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

28. AC/DC by Malcolm and Angus Young

Released in : 1973

: 1973 Artist : Malcolm and Angus Young

: Malcolm and Angus Young Songs in the album: Let There Be Rock, Highway to Hell and Back in Black

Australian rock legends AC/DC, formed in 1973 by Malcolm and Angus Young, became one of the world's best-selling bands. Their 1980 album Back in Black sold 50 million copies worldwide, making it the highest-selling album by any band.

29. Konvicted by Akon

Released in : 2006

: 2006 Artist: Akon

Akon Songs in the album: Shake Down and Never Took the Time

Akon's album Konvicted was released under Universal Records on 29 November 2006. It was his second studio album, after Trouble (2004). Konvicted received widespread commercial success and was certified multi-platinum in several countries.

30. The Massacre by 50 Cent

Released in : 2005

: 2005 Artist: 50 Cent

50 Cent Songs in the album: Candy Shop, Just a Lil Bit, and Piggy Bank

The Massacre is the second studio album by American rapper 50 Cent. It was released on 3 March 2005, by Shady Records, Interscope Records, and Aftermath Entertainment. It was praised for its production and 50 Cent's lyrical delivery.

31. Garth Brooks by Double Live

Released in : 1998

: 1998 Artist: Double Live

Double Live Songs in the album: Friends in Low Places and The Thunder Rolls

Double Live (1998) captures the electrifying energy of Garth Brooks' legendary performances. Songs like Friends in Low Places and The Thunder Rolls take on new life in a concert setting, cementing Brooks' reputation as a country music powerhouse.

32. Stayin' Alive by Barry Gibb

Released in : 1977

: 1977 Artist: Barry Gibb

Barry Gibb Songs in the album: Stayin' Alive

Born in 1946, Barry Gibb co-founded the Bee Gees with his brothers. Their music evolved across decades, from soft rock to disco. Hits like Stayin' Alive made them legends. His songwriting talent helped define multiple musical generations.

33. Led Zeppelin IV by Led Zeppelin

Released in : 1971

: 1971 Artist: Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Songs in the album: Stairway to Heaven and The Battle of Evermore

Released in 1971, Led Zeppelin IV is one of the greatest rock albums ever. Blending hard rock, folk, and blues, the album cemented Led Zeppelin's status as a rock icon. Its influence on rock music remains unmatched, making it one of the best-selling albums ever.

34. All Eyez on Me by 2Pac

Released in : 1996

: 1996 Artist: 2Pac

2Pac Songs in the album: California Love and Ambitionz Az a Ridah

A double album with iconic tracks like California Love, Ambitionz Az a Ridah, and All Eyez on Me showcased 2Pac's raw talent. It sold 10 million copies and remains a defining hip-hop release.

35. Talk on Corners by The Corrs

Released in : 1997

: 1997 Artist : The Corrs

: The Corrs Songs in the album: Untouched, Hopelessly Addicted and I Never Loved You Anyway

If you love the 90s hits, you must have heard this album. Many sources list it among the best-selling albums of the 90s. In the late '90s, this Celtic rock quartet was beloved. Talk On Corners remains the UK's best-selling Irish album, dominating 1998.

36. Spirit by Leona Lewis

Released in : 2007

: 2007 Artist: Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis Songs in the album: Bleeding Love and Better in Time

Spirit is Leona Lewis' first studio album, released by Syco Music in November 2007 in the UK and Ireland, with a global release in early 2008. On 26 April 2008, she became the first UK solo artist to debut at No. 1 in the US.

37. Greatest Hits by 2Pac

Released in: 2021

2021 Artist: 2Pac

2Pac Songs in the album: Changes and Hit 'Em Up

This compilation brought together 2Pac's most impactful songs, including Changes and Hit 'Em Up. Selling 10 million copies, it kept his legacy alive and introduced his music to a new generation.

38. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

Released in : 1977

: 1977 Artist: Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Songs in the album: Second Hand News and Dreams

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours (1977) is a timeless masterpiece filled with raw emotion and unforgettable melodies. Born from the band's internal struggles, it produced hits like Go Your Way and Dreams.

39. Life After Death by The Notorious B.I.G.

Released in : 1997

: 1997 Artist: The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G. Songs in the album: Mo Money Mo Problems and Hypnotize

Released posthumously, this double album showcased Biggie's lyrical brilliance. Hits like Mo Money Mo Problems and Hypnotize helped it sell 11 million copies, cementing his status as one of the greatest.

40. The Bodyguard by Various Artists

Released in: 1992)

1992) Artist : Various Artists

: Various Artists Songs in the album: I Will Always Love You

The Bodyguard soundtrack (1992) is a legendary album featuring Whitney Houston's iconic I Will Always Love You. With 12.14 million copies sold, it became one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time, blending pop, soul, and powerful vocals.

41. The Immaculate Collection by Madonna

Released in : 1990

: 1990 Artist : Madonna

Madonna Songs in the album: Holiday (Remix), Like a Prayer and Express Yourself

Here's another best-selling album from the 90s. Unlike ABBA Gold, this one includes a few tracks from the early '90s. Still, it's a solid collection of the Queen of Pop's biggest hits—worth appreciating before seeing what's next.

42. Come On Over by Shania Twain

Released in: 1997

Artist: Shania Twain

Songs in the album: Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You're Still the One

In 1997, Come On Over redefined country pop with its catchy melodies and empowering lyrics. Shania Twain's signature album produced massive hits. It seamlessly blends country and pop influences, making it one of history's most influential crossover albums.

43. Stars by Simply Red

Released in : 1991

: 1991 Artist : Simply Red

: Simply Red Songs in the album: Stars and For Your Babies

This is another best-selling album of the 90s. Stars by Simply Red, released in 1991, is one of their best-selling albums. Featuring hits like Stars and For Your Babies, it sold over 20 million copies worldwide, solidifying its success.

44. Robson and Jerome by Robson and Jerome

Released in : 1995

: 1995 Artist : Robson and Jerome

: Robson and Jerome Songs in the album: Unchained Melod and I Believe

Actors Robson Green and Jerome Flynn starred in Soldier Soldier, where they performed Unchained Melody. Fans wanted a copy, leading Simon Cowell to produce an album of covers, later criticized but commercially successful, outselling many famous 90s albums.

45. Metallica by Metallica

Released in: 1991

1991 Artist : Metallica

: Metallica Songs in the album: Enter Sandman and Nothing Else Matters

Metallica (commonly known as The Black Album) is the band's most successful release, cementing their mainstream dominance. The album became the biggest-selling album ever, defining heavy metal for generations and transcending genres.

46. Supernatural by Santana

Released in : 1999

: 1999 Artist: Santana

Santana Songs in the album: Da Le Yaleo and Love of My Life

Supernatural, the eighteenth studio album by American rock band Santana, was released on 15 June 1999, through Arista Records. It features a mix of rock, Latin, and pop influences and showcases collaborations with artists like Rob Thomas, making it a commercial success.

47. A Love Supreme by John Coltrane

Released in : 1965

: 1965 Artist: John Coltrane

John Coltrane Songs in the album: Acknowledgement and Resolution

A Love Supreme by John Coltrane, released in 1965, is a landmark jazz album. It blends spirituality, improvisation, and mastery, showcasing Coltrane's deep expression through his iconic quartet’s performance.

48. Crazy Love by Michael Bublé

Released in : 2009

: 2009 Artist: Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé Songs in the album: Cry Me a River, All of Me and Georgia on My Mind

Crazy Love is Michael Bublé's sixth studio album, released on 9 October 2009, by 143 Records and Reprise Records. Within three days, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 132,000 copies, marking his second chart-topping album.

49. Divide by Ed Sheeran

Released in : 2017

: 2017 Artist: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Songs in the album: Shape of You and Perfect

Divide showcases Ed Sheeran's signature blend of pop, folk, and R&B. In 2017, the album featured hits like Shape of You and Perfect, cementing Sheeran as a global superstar.

50. Homecoming: The Live Album by Beyoncé Knowles

Released in : 2019

: 2019 Artist: Beyoncé Knowles

Beyoncé Knowles Songs in the album: Crazy in Love, Formation and Check On It

This marks Queen Bee's fifth album, released as a four-disc vinyl in 2019. It features 40 tracks and collaborations with Solange, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Homecoming has won two awards: a 2020 Grammy for Best Music Film and a 2019 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety

What is the biggest-selling album of all time?

Michael Jackson's Thriller, released in 1982, is widely recognised as the best-selling album of all time, with over 70 million copies sold globally.

Who is the biggest-selling female artist of all time?

Madonna is recognised as the best-selling female recording artist of all time, with Guinness World Records certifying her sales of over 400 million records throughout her career.

From rock legends to pop icons, these best-selling albums of all time have left an undeniable mark on music history. Their influence extends beyond record sales, shaping generations of fans and artists. Whether through nostalgia or timeless appeal, these records continue to define the soundtrack of our lives.

