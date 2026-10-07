Oscar-winning American actress Eva Marie Saint, who was regarded as a link to Hollywood's Golden Age, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, according to her publicist

Saint built a career across film, television and theatre that spanned nearly eight decades and included a role in a classic Hitchcock thriller of the 1950s

Married to television director Jeffrey Hayden for 65 years until his death in 2016, she shared a union regarded as one of Hollywood's most enduring partnerships

Oscar-winning American actress Eva Marie Saint has died, with her death announced on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. Reports describe her as one of the last living links to Hollywood's Golden Age.

Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint dies at 102. Image credit: Jordan Strauss via Invision / Associated Press (AP Photo)/Toon Hive (X).

Source: UGC

News of Saint's death comes shortly after R&B legend Freddie Jackson died on October 5, 2026, at the age of 70.

Saint's death was confirmed by her publicist, Jeff Sanderson. Both announcements were made on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Her publicist, Jeff Sanderson, confirmed that Saint died from natural causes at her home in Los Angeles, California. Family and loved ones were with her when she died. At 102, she was the oldest living Oscar winner.

Born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey, Saint grew up in New York and later graduated from Bowling Green State University.

Eva Marie Saint's Oscar-winning screen career

She made her film debut in Elia Kazan's 1954 drama On the Waterfront, playing Edie Doyle opposite Marlon Brando. The role earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Five years later, she played the sophisticated double agent Eve Kendall in Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller North by Northwest, alongside Cary Grant.

Television also featured heavily in her story. She was a fixture of live television in its early years and later won an Emmy Award, with her small-screen work continuing into the 1970s and 1980s.

Even in her nineties, Saint kept working. Her later projects included playing Martha Kent in Superman Returns in 2006, appearing in Winter's Tale in 2014 and voicing a role in Nickelodeon's animated series The Legend of Korra.

Saint married Western television director Jeffrey Hayden in 1951. Their union lasted 65 years until Hayden died in 2016 and is regarded as one of Hollywood's rarest enduring partnerships.

Below is the Instagram post by Entertainment Tonight announcing the death of Saint Marie.

Lord Jeffrey Archer dies at 86, days before final novel

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, British novelist and former Conservative politician Lord Jeffrey Archer died at home on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the age of 86.

HarperCollins confirmed the news, and his final novel, Adam and Eve, was due for release on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. Archer had sold more than 300 million books worldwide and served as an MP before becoming a life peer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh