Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah reacted on X to a viral video featuring media personality Andy Dosty and his colleague Tima Kumkum on a Joy Prime set

The singer gave a short but strong description of the interaction between the two presenters and also explained how she felt as she watched the clip

Many fans online shared mixed reactions to her post, with some backing the musician while others questioned how the interaction in the video should be described

Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah has reacted to a viral video of media personality Andy Dosty and his colleague Tima Kumkum on a Joy Prime set.

Sister Deborah reacts to Andy Dosty's inappropriate comments towards Tima Kumkum. Image credit: Sister Deborah/Andy Dosty/JoyPrime.

Source: Facebook

She described Andy Dosty's conduct in the clip as sexual harassment in the workplace.

Andy Dosty has faced widespread public backlash over inappropriate comments and gestures he made towards Tima Kumkum.

In the footage, the two presenters began with a lively, playful exchange in a Joy Prime studio in Accra.

Many online users, however, condemned the veteran broadcaster's subsequent remarks and gestures as unfit for the workplace.

Sister Deborah reacts to Andy Dosty's video

Sister Deborah, in a post on X on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, condemned Andy Dosty's conduct towards his colleague in the viral video. Her post read:

"Sexual harassment in the workplace. I can feel her discomfort from here. Eww."

Tima Kumkum had earlier declined a staged live television proposal from Andy Dosty during a previous segment on the network.

She stated at the time that she viewed him strictly as her boss and mentor.

The X post by Sister Deborah, in which she reacts to the Andy Dosty and Tima Kumkum video, is below.

Netizens react to Sister Deborah's post

Netizens who reacted to Sister Deborah's post shared mixed opinions on the matter. While some agreed with the musician, others questioned whether the interaction amounted to harassment.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ebo Brown wrote:

"How is this sexual harassment? When a woman does this to a man in the workplace, they call him weak man."

Daniel Agbeko said:

"Facts, it's only in Ghana people think this is ok."

NPP krakye commented:

"In advanced countries, the guy would've lost his job there and then!"

Astou Annatar Quasar indicated:

"But she's the one who held him first, or I can't see well."

Just A-Peach wrote:

"I don't even know why men think vulgar play like this, especially in public, is funny."

Xornam said:

"I'm not supporting whatever is happening in the video, but she posted this video herself on IG."

Tima Kumkum speaks on failed marriages

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tima Kumkum spoke openly about her two failed marriages at the Be Inspired by Tima Kumkum women's conference on September 20, 2026.

Speaking at the event, the Adom TV presenter said she had faced heavy public criticism and was often blamed for the breakdown of both unions.

Drawing on her experience, she encouraged the women present to stay resilient and not allow past setbacks to determine their futures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh