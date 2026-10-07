Veteran Ghanaian presenter Andy Dosty faced backlash after footage of him making inappropriate comments and gestures towards fellow presenter Tima Kumkum surfaced online

The clip, filmed on what appears to be a Joy Prime studio set in Accra, captured an animated exchange between the two presenters that has divided social media

Viewers have called the behaviour unprofessional and unethical, with some demanding that Multimedia Group's HR department take action against Andy Dosty

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Andy Dosty is at the centre of a social media storm after footage from what appears to be a Joy Prime studio set in Accra began circulating online on Monday, 6 October 2026, showing the veteran media personality making inappropriate comments and gestures towards colleague Tima Kumkum during a recent interaction.

Andy Dosty sparks outrage over his inappropriate comments towards Tima Kumkum at the Joy Prime studios. Photo source: Andy Dosty II, Tima Kumkum, ED HUB

Source: Facebook

The clip, which was shared on X by blogger @eddie_wrt, showed the two presenters in a lively, playful exchange inside a green-lit studio space complete with bar stools and colourful digital screens.

What started as an animated back-and-forth built into laughter and spontaneous dancing, but it was Andy Dosty's conduct during the exchange that has drawn sharp criticism from viewers who say his behaviour and comments, deemed sexual by many, towards Tima Kumkum crossed a clear line.

Andy Dosty's conduct draws sharp criticism

The video spread rapidly across Ghanaian social media, with many describing the veteran broadcaster's actions as deeply unprofessional given the workplace setting.

Critics pointed to what they characterised as Tima Kumkum, who recently announced her separation from her second husband, Dominic Duodu after three years of marriage, appearing uncomfortable and disinterested, yet Dosty allegedly persisting regardless.

The fact that the incident was captured on camera and aired on a platform like Joy Prime has only intensified the backlash, with audiences questioning what it says about standards within Ghanaian media.

The X video of Andy Dosty's interaction with Tima Kumkum is below:

Reactions to Andy Dosty, Tima Kumkum's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of comments from viewers reacting to the footage.

@info_wowiase wrote:

"Highly unethical and unprofessional, but it's the sort of country we live in. In a country where systems work, he would have resigned after an apology and would have probably been cancelled. But the fact that he said that in front of the video means he knows ɛnnkɔ bebiaa."

@A_soul_rebel said:

"Clown behaviour. She's telling you she's not interested and you're persisting."

@Rev_soglo commented:

"So unprofessional: yes, it may have been a joke, but this is a no-no. You can do this in your home, but not in an office setting. If he were in my organisation, he would be on suspension while this case is under investigation. The HR @ multimedia should act. Very carlous on his part."

Tima Kumkum speaks about her failed marriages

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Tima Kumkum’s appearance at the 2026 Be Inspired by Tima Women’s Conference, where she spoke about her two failed marriages.

She revealed that people blamed her for both break-ups but turned that painful experience into a message urging women not to let their past define their future.

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Source: YEN.com.gh