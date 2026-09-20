Tima Kumkum took the stage at the BE INSPIRED BY TIMA WOMEN'S CONFERENCE 2026 on September 20, 2026, to share a deeply personal story

The Ghanaian entertainer revealed she has been through two failed marriages, with people blaming her for both collapses

Tima used her experience to send a powerful message to women about not being defined by their past

Tima Kumkum stepped into a very personal space at her own women's conference, using the spotlight not to entertain but to bear one of the most painful chapters of her life.

The Ghanaian entertainer and media personality took the stage at the Be Inspired by Tima Kumkum women's conference 2026 on September 20, 2026, dressed in a black top and a vibrant ankara print skirt, microphone in hand, and choir members in white "CONFERENCE" shirts filling the background behind her.

Tima Kumkum opens up about her second marriage. Photo credit: @timakumkum.

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum on her two failed marriages

Rather than steer around the topic, Tima addressed it head-on. "I have been through two failed marriages, and people called me names, saying I was the reason the marriages collapsed," she told the audience gathered at the event.

It was a rare moment of candour from a public figure who has largely kept her private life guarded despite years in the public eye. The admission clearly resonated with those in the room, and the clip, posted to her shortly after, began circulating widely online.

The Instagram video is below:

Tima Kumkum inspires women after her second failed marriage

The broader thrust of Tima's address was one of resilience. Her personal testimony served as the centrepiece of a message urging women not to allow their past failures, whether in relationships, career, or public perception, to determine the direction of their future.

The conference setting, complete with a strawberry-topped celebration cake on a nearby table, suggested an atmosphere designed as much for encouragement as reflection. It was the kind of platform Tima appears to have built deliberately, creating a space where women could hear difficult truths from someone who has lived them.

The Instagram video is below:

Tima Kumkum's ex-husband, Duodu Dominic speaks after their divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about TV host Delay’s reaction to Dominic Duodu’s cryptic social media post following his separation from Tima Kumkum.

The Ghanaian media personality criticised Duodu and expressed support for Tima during a recent episode of the Delay Show.

Delay’s remarks have reignited public interest in the couple’s marriage breakdown and her earlier comments about Duodu. Social media users are now debating whether her latest statements confirm the concerns she reportedly raised on their wedding day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh