Gospel musician Empress Gifty made a huge donation to a physically challenged man and thanked him for his constant support, love and kindness over the years

The man could not hold back his emotions as the singer presented him with several household items and money to support his livelihood in a video

Netizens who watched the clip were moved by the gesture, with many showering prayers and blessings on the musician and the man in the comments section

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Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has made a donation to a physically challenged man who has supported her over the years.

Empress Gifty makes a donation to a physically challenged man who has supported her over the years. Image credit: Empress Gifty (Facebook)/Dek360 (TikTok).

Source: UGC

Overwhelmed with emotion, the man broke down in tears as she presented the items to him in a video shared on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The donation comes after Empress Gifty was unveiled as the official brand ambassador for Verna Natural Mineral Water, produced by Twellium Industrial Company Limited.

During the signing ceremony at the company's head office, the award-winning gospel artist highlighted Verna's Changing Lives Initiative as a key reason she partnered with the brand.

Empress Gifty donates to physically challenged man

In a video shared by Dek360Ghana, Empress Gifty expressed gratitude to the man for his unwavering support, love and encouragement. She also thanked him for always showing her kindness.

Among the items she presented to him were Verna mineral water, Noko washing powder and an undisclosed amount of money. Dek360Ghana noted that the donation was meant to support his livelihood and hustle.

The TikTok video of Empress Gifty presenting items to the physically challenged man is below.

Netizens react to Empress Gifty's donation

Many netizens who watched the video were moved by the gesture and showered blessings on the gospel musician.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Gifty Yaa wrote:

"Mummy Gifty, thank you and God bless you."

Adepa said:

"I'm so emotional right now. God, use us to be a blessing to others."

Verado commented:

"I can't hold my tears. Hmmm."

Bigglesbae indicated:

"Awww, God bless you, mummy."

Hopeson Adorye elected to World Taxpayers Association board

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Empress Gifty's husband, politician Hopeson Adorye, was elected to the Board of Directors of the World Taxpayers Association.

His election took place during the association's international conference in Kraków, Poland. The appointment is expected to bring Ghanaian and African perspectives to global conversations on taxpayer rights and public accountability.

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Source: YEN.com.gh