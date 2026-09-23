Gospel musician Empress Gifty signed an ambassadorial deal with Twellium Industrial Company Limited on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The unveiling ceremony took place at the company's office, where Empress Gifty addressed the partnership publicly for the first time

Empress Gifty linked the collaboration to her personal values, citing Verna's Changing Lives Initiative as a key reason for accepting the role

Gospel musician Empress Gifty has added a major commercial partnership to her name, landing an ambassadorial deal with Twellium Industrial Company Limited as the new face of its Verna Natural Mineral Water brand.

Gospel musician Empress Gifty secures a major ambassadorial deal with Twellium Industrial Company Limited in Ghana. Image credit: Empress Gifty, Tina News

Source: Facebook

The signing and unveiling ceremony took place at the company's offices on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, with a video of the occasion circulating on social media shortly after.

At the event, Empress Gifty spoke about what the partnership means to her and why she chose to align herself with the brand.

Empress Gifty on the Verna partnership

Speaking at the ceremony, the gospel musician described the appointment as both humbling and significant.

"I am truly humbled and honoured to be unveiled as a brand ambassador for Verna Natural Mineral Water," she said.

Adding that the deal reflects her commitment to health, excellence and making a meaningful difference in society.

She drew a direct connection between water and wellbeing, making the case for why this particular brand resonates with her.

"Water is life, and Verna is more than just water. It is purity, it is health, it is Ghana's pride," she stated.

Empress Gifty also pointed to specific qualities of the product, including its low sodium content and balanced pH levels, as attributes she associates with the Verna name.

Beyond the product itself, she cited Twellium's Changing Lives Initiative as a driving factor behind her decision to accept the role, describing the partnership as a natural fit with her personal values.

The Instagram video of Empress Gifty signing the deal is below.

Empress Gifty's express gratitude to Twellium

Closing out her remarks at the ceremony, the musician expressed gratitude to the company's leadership for placing their confidence in her.

"I want to thank the management of Twellium Industrial Company Limited for the trust they have in me. I do not take this for granted," she said.

She also outlined her vision for what the collaboration will deliver.

"Together, we will all promote quality, hydration and keep changing lives, one bottle at a time," she added, before encouraging members of the public to stay hydrated with Verna.

The deal represents another milestone in Empress Gifty's growing commercial profile, as she continues to balance an active music career with brand partnerships and social engagements.

The Facebook video of Empress Gifty delivering her speech is below.

Asantewaa lands deal with big brand

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa’s new one-year ambassadorial deal with skincare and beauty brand Abi1 Skin Talk.

Videos from the signing ceremony showed the influencer formalising the partnership with representatives of the company.

The agreement adds to Asantewaa’s growing commercial portfolio and reflects the increasing use of influencers by Ghanaian brands to reach digital audiences. Her supporters quickly welcomed the announcement, flooding social media with congratulatory messages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh