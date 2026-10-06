Elder Frank Donkor, founder of Hebron Prayer Camp in Ghana, was recently spotted in the United States in a widely shared video

The man of God lost both his pilot son and younger son in the same helicopter crash in Tema, Accra

A video showing Elder Donkor smiling and in high spirits during his US visit has moved many Ghanaians online

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Elder Frank Donkor, the founder and leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp in Ghana, has stirred an outpouring of admiration online after a video emerged showing him during a visit to the United States.

Elder Frank Donkor, founder of Hebron Prayer Camp, is captured enjoying his time in America. Image credit: Hebron Prayer Camp/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The footage, which has since circulated widely, captured Elder Donkor in good health and high spirits, visibly at ease and full of warmth as he greeted those around him.

What makes the video particularly moving for many viewers is the context surrounding Elder Donkor's life.

The Hebron Prayer Camp founder lost both his pilot son and his younger son in the same helicopter crash in Tema, Accra.

double tragedy drew significant public attention to the clergyman, and many Ghanaians have since followed his journey with deep respect.

Despite suffering a loss that would break most people, Elder Donkor has continued to carry himself with composure and evident joy, a quality that his followers describe as a testament to his unwavering faith.

The Facebook post below has a video of Elder Frank Donkor enjoying his time in the US.

Elder Frank Donkor spotted in the US

In the recently surfaced clip, Elder Donkor is seen smiling broadly and displaying the kind of warm humour that has endeared him to his congregation over the years.

For many who watched the video, his demeanour served as a profound reminder of resilience rooted in faith.

The footage prompted a wave of emotional responses from Ghanaians, many of whom said watching the elder brought them personal comfort and inspiration.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Alain Mahoussi wrote:

"This man is the definition of happiness in the Lord. God bless you, man of God."

Felicia Bumbuqui commented:

"May the good Lord continue to bless u for us, amen."

Sally Maame said:

"I see this man, and I'm happy. Come and see me with all my 32 showing out 😁😁."

Joe Kay wrote:

"Healing is great."

Maame Badu commented:

"Elder is finally in Amrika 🔥🔥😂!!!"

Elvis Osei Addo added:

"Elder, we need you in Atlanta, Georgia."

Sharon Sackey wrote:

"You are truly an amazing Pastor sent from God indeed. May the Joy of the LORD continue to renew your strength 🙏✨."

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Source: YEN.com.gh