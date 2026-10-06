Afia Schwarzenegger shared videos and audio recordings she claims show a pattern of physical confrontations by Nana Akua Addo's husband, Harold Norman

Footage of an injured Nana Akua Addo receiving medical attention went viral on October 6, 2026, after blogger Maame Dokuno posted it online

Nana Akua Addo broke her silence in the comments section of the viral post, pleading for the video to be taken down for her daughters' sake

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Afia Schwarzenegger, close friend of Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, broke down in tears on social media as she produced what she described as long-held evidence of recurring physical confrontations involving Nana Akua Addo's husband, Harold Norman.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares evidence alleging past physical confrontations by Nana Akua Addo’s husband. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a Facebook video shared on Facebook by a Ghanaian page on 6 October 2026, Afia Schwarzenegger shared that she had been sitting on videos and audio recordings she now believes are relevant to the situation her friend is currently facing.

She claimed that Harold had, on a previous occasion, called her directly to admit that he had physically confronted his wife, and had asked her to intervene and persuade Nana Akua Addo to return to him.

Afia said she had kept quiet at the time, warning Harold not to repeat his behaviour and remaining discreet for the sake of her friend and her children.

She stressed that the incidents now circulating online are not new, and that she had hoped things would not escalate to this point.

Nana Akua Addo's hospitalisation triggers outrage

The situation came to wider public attention after Ghanaian blogger Maame Dokuno shared footage on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, showing Nana Akua Addo with visible injuries while receiving medical treatment.

Additional clips showed the fashionista in a heated confrontation with her brother-in-law, as well as scenes involving Harold, who has reportedly been arrested, and their children.

Reports indicate Harold Norman, whom Nana Akua Addo married in 2022, is alleged to be a wanted individual in both London and Nigeria.

The footage sparked an immediate and emotional response from Ghanaians across social media.

Nana Akua Addo pleads for video removal

Rather than remaining silent, Nana Akua Addo went directly to the comments section of Maame Dokuno's post to respond publicly.

Her primary concern, even amid her reported distress, was shielding her daughters from the fallout of the viral content.

"Please take it down. For my daughters' sake, please take it down," she wrote.

Maame Dokuno, for her part, framed her post as an act of solidarity, accompanying the footage with a caption expressing support for survivors and calling for justice.

The video spread rapidly beyond Ghana's entertainment circles, drawing responses from across the continent and reigniting conversations about the safety of women in the public eye.

Mona Gucci reacts to Nana Akua's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mona Gucci’s message to childhood friend Nana Akua Addo after reports that the actress was hospitalised following an alleged assault by her husband.

The footage showing Nana Akua with visible injuries sparked widespread concern, while Gucci’s promise to stand by her friend moved many social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh