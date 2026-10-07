Ghanaian broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti shared a lengthy post on social media on October 6, 2026, urging Ghanaians to concentrate on a few particularly important concerns

Media personalities Afia Schwarzenegger and Mona Gucci were among the public figures who responded to the allegations involving fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and her husband

Lawyers for Harold Duodu Norman later responded to the allegations, denied any wrongdoing and gave a different explanation for some of the footage widely circulating online

Media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti has reacted to the alleged abuse of Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo. She shared her thoughts in a social media post on October 6, 2026.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti has reacted to the alleged abuse of Nana Akua Addo. Image credit: Gifty Anti/Akua Addo.

Source: Facebook

Videos shared online on October 6, 2026, showed the fashion icon in a hospital bed with visible injuries to her face.

Other clips from the same period captured heated exchanges within the family, including a claim that her husband, Harold Duodu Norman, slapped one of their daughters.

Norman's lawyers dismissed the allegations and described the footage as part of a sponsored campaign.

Instead, they accused Addo of abusing her husband and children over the years and said the lip injury dated back to 2021.

Addo, for her part, commented on a blogger's post to plead for the videos to be taken down, citing the privacy and mental well-being of her daughters.

Gifty Anti reacts to Nana Akua Addo's incident

The alleged abuse has drawn support from many public figures, including Afia Schwarzenegger.

Known for stirring controversy, the media figure and actress posted a video on Instagram, saying she had more footage that could shed further light on the case.

Also, Mona Gucci, a media personality and childhood friend of the fashion icon, sent a heartfelt message of solidarity.

She promised to stand by her friend and listen however she needed, telling her she could cry, be angry or sit in silence.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti also weighed in on the matter with a lengthy post on October 6, 2026.

In it, she said this was not the time to ask why Addo stayed or why women remain in abusive relationships.

According to her, such conversations had been held for years and mostly produced insults, accusations and falsehoods.

Her concern, she said, was Addo's safety and the well-being of her children, especially the child she said was beaten in one of the videos.

She also asked where Addo was taken after being dragged out of the frame, what was done to her and whether the alleged perpetrator had been arrested.

Gifty Anti added that debates about why people stay could wait because Addo was clearly traumatised.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti wrote:

"Later, we can discuss why people stay in abusive relationships! For now, no judgements."

The Facebook post of Oheneyere Gifty Anti, in which she asks about the safety of Nana Akua Addo and her children, is below.

Netizens react to Gifty Anti's post

Many commenters prayed for Addo and her children, while another said speaking out on such matters often draws accusations of talking too much.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Erica Antwi Boasiako wrote:

"I have been sad since morning. The question I asked myself: how is she and the kids doing? May God protect them wherever they are..."

Nana Akua said:

"When Mama Speaks about it they say she is talking too much."

Debora Aboraa indicated:

"Hmmmm. Marriage, marriage, marriage!!! May she and the kids be protected by God."

Nana Akua Addo's 2021 interview on infidelity resurfaces

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, a 2021 interview of Nana Akua Addo resurfaced amid the unfolding drama, in which she openly admitted to past marital struggles and her husband's infidelity.

She said the couple had gone through counselling and chosen to stay together for the sake of their family. His lawyers have since linked the 2021 lip injury to an argument over alleged infidelity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh