Senator Ned Nwoko broke his silence with a heartwarming swimming video of his sons Munir and Khalifa, amid reports that Regina Daniels had returned to his residence

The post drew an unexpected wave of apologies from Nigerians who had previously criticised Nwoko during the couple's public fallout in 2025

A Port Harcourt-based cleric has since resurfaced with a fresh prophecy detailing a restaurant vision and urging Regina to preserve her marriage

Senator Ned Nwoko has broken his silence with a heartwarming swimming video of his sons Munir and Khalifa, amid mounting reports that his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, may have returned to his residence.

Ned Nwoko breaks his silence with a heartwarming video amid Regina Daniels' reunion reports and a fresh prophecy. Image credit: regina.daniels/nednwoko.

Source: Instagram

Senator Ned Nwoko has broken his silence with a heartwarming swimming video of his sons Munir and Khalifa, amid mounting reports that his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, may have returned to his residence.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage unravelled publicly in October 2025, when the actress cited domestic difficulties as her reason for leaving the union, while Nwoko raised his own concerns about her wellbeing at the time.

Their fallout led to a custody dispute over their two sons, with a court granting temporary custody to the senator. Speaking candidly to TikTok creator Jarvis in May 2026, an emotional Regina revealed that she had not seen her boys in over a year, fighting back tears as she recalled how much they had grown.

Buzz around a possible reunion intensified on September 5, 2026, after Regina was unexpectedly caught on camera inside Nwoko's home during an Instagram Live session started by one of his sons, with the stream cut short the moment the children realised she had appeared on screen.

Destiny, her sister, quickly moved to clarify that Regina had simply been visiting her children, dismissing suggestions of a reconciliation.

Ned Nwoko breaks silence with swimming video

Days after that viral sighting, Nwoko addressed the speculation in his own way, sharing a video of Munir and Khalifa enjoying a swimming session together.

Shared on his verified Instagram page on Sunday, September 6, 2026, the clip has since pulled in over 13,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Its caption explained that swimming was more than a leisure activity in his household, describing it as "non-negotiable for the kids" and noting its importance as a life-saving skill.

Nothing in the post directly referenced Regina or the reports surrounding their marriage, yet its timing struck many as a quiet response to the online chatter.

Nigerians flooded the comment section with apologies, expressing regret for having criticised Nwoko during the height of the couple's public dispute in 2025.

Ned Nwonko's Instagram video is below.

Regina Daniels' marriage: New prophecy emerges

Adding a fresh twist to the saga, Port Harcourt-based cleric Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma of ATB Ministry resurfaced with a detailed prophetic message urging Regina to preserve her marriage.

Posted on Instagram, the video timestamped his original revelation as 2 AM on November 8, 2025, describing a vision in which he saw Regina and Ned together in a restaurant, both smiling and eating as a family.

Boma claimed Regina had been scrolling through a tablet during that vision, reading comments on a social media post, and came across one she liked so much that she showed it to her husband.

Ned, according to the prophet, did not take kindly to this, telling her to keep their family off social media altogether, a detail Boma framed as central to understanding the root of their tension.

Regina's brother's interference and an undisclosed secret her husband was already aware of were both allegedly fuelling the crisis in her home, the cleric warned, cautioning her directly:

"Whatever you are doing in secret, end it, and your leg will stop coming out."

Framing his closing remarks as encouragement rather than warning, Boma told Regina that her national relevance would grow significantly after 2027, standing alongside the country's First Lady, but only if she chose to remain in her marriage rather than walk away.

Prophet Boma's prophecy on Regina Daniels' marriage is below.

Regina's emotional appeal about her sons

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Regina spoke candidly to TikTok creator Jarvis in May 2026, revealing that she had not seen her sons in over a year and expressing a strong desire to one day have a daughter, believing it would deepen her understanding of motherhood.

Boys, she reflected, naturally look to their fathers as role models, while she would need to be that figure herself for a daughter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh