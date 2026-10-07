Veteran Ghanaian actor Bob Smith Junior, widely known as Diabolo Man, shared a TikTok post on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, after a prolonged absence from the public eye

The actor offered fans a glimpse of his current condition in old age, accompanied by a message of gratitude to God

Ghanaians flooded the comments with emotional reactions, with many recalling how the actor terrified them during their childhood

Veteran Ghanaian actor Bob Smith Junior, popularly known as Diabolo Man, has broken his long silence with a short but meaningful TikTok post that sent his fans into a frenzy.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Bob Smith Junior, aka Diabolo Man, resurfaces with proof of life after a long absence from the spotlight. Photo source: @diaboloman.in.ghmovies

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the veteran Ghanaian actor posted under his handle @Diaboloman on social media, captioning the post:

"Proof of Life. Glory and power be unto God. #lovediablo #grateful."

The update offered followers a look at the legendary actor in his current state, confirming he was alive and well after years away from the spotlight.

Diabolo Man's legacy in Ghanaian cinema

Bob Smith Junior built his reputation as one of Ghana's most memorable screen actors, producers, directors and writers, with a career spanning almost four decades, that left a generation of viewers genuinely frightened.

His portrayals of dark, mystical characters in popular movies like Diabolo, Sika mu Sakawa and Mamma Mia made him a household name across the country, and his absence from public life had left many fans wondering about his whereabouts and wellbeing.

The Tuesday post from the legendary actor, who starred alongside top stars like Eunice Banini, Dr Rokoto, Helen Omaboe and Prince Yawson Waakye, drew an outpouring of nostalgia and affection from Ghanaians who grew up watching him on screen.

For many, seeing him resurface was both a relief and a trip down memory lane.

The TikTok photos of veteran Ghanaian actor Diabolo Man Bob Smith Junior are below:

Fans react to Bob Smith Junior's return

The reactions in the comments captured just how deeply Diabolo Man had imprinted himself on the childhoods of Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Ms Bernice wrote:

"Daddy, you gave me sleepless nights paa o😀. Whenever my mum sent me at night, I would cry and tell her Diaboloman is there🤣."

A Ministry Servant said:

"The snake man! Thank you for making our early days in life memorable once 🥰."

Dakota commented:

"I almost forgot you. Where have you been?"

Odo Mu Kaakyire added:

"We miss you, legend🥰."

Veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfaces after hiatus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi, real name Albert Kuvodu, after Amanda Jissih spotted him on a street in Ghana and shared their encounter on TikTok.

The clip brought back fond memories for fans who had not seen the beloved actor in years, while his playful swerve away from an impromptu interview left viewers curious about his return to the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh