Ghanaian singer Black Sherif took on a new role with one of Ghana's leading telecommunications brands at an unveiling ceremony at a plush hotel in Accra

Videos from the event captured the musician thrilling guests with an emotional performance that touched on his life journey and drew loud cheers from the audience

The musician also shared a special message with his fans at the event, explaining how they could directly benefit from his new partnership with the company

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Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has taken on an exciting new role with one of the country's top mobile money platforms.

Black Sherif is unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Telecel Cash. Image credit: Black Sherif/TV3.

Source: Facebook

The appointment comes about a month after he dropped Sun Sherif, a six-track EP released on September 4, 2026, through RBA/EMPIRE.

Led by the single Love Again, which features Trinidadian artiste Full Blown, the project presents a softer and more personal side of the musician.

Opening up about the inspiration behind the EP, Black Sherif said he struggles to receive and hold on to intimacy, even though he longs for it deeply.

AratheJay also joins him on Forever, a song that explores loneliness through the lens of faith.

Black Sherif named Telecel Cash brand ambassador

In videos shared on social media, Black Sherif was unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Telecel Cash, the mobile money service of Telecel Ghana.

The ceremony, which took place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, also introduced him as the face of the company's Project X.

Dubbed Telecel X by some, the initiative blends the brand's digital financial services with the rapper's inspiring story of resilience.

Connecting the brand with the musician's huge and youthful fan base is one of the aims of the deal.

The TikTok video of Black Sherif's unveiling as Telecel Cash brand ambassador is below.

Black Sherif delivers emotional performance at launch

Black Sherif also took to the stage at the event for an emotional live performance. Across his set, the rapper reflected on the hardships he has faced and his journey to the top of the music scene.

Moved by the performance, guests rose to their feet to give him a standing ovation.

The TikTok video of Black Sherif performing at his unveiling as Telecel ambassador is below.

Natalie Fort named World Business Summit director

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that GHOne TV media personality Natalie Fort was named Director of Collaboration and Strategy for West Africa for the World Business Summit 2026.

She announced the appointment on Instagram on July 6, 2026. Fellow media personalities and fans flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh