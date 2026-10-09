Ghana’s Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection paid a visit to fashion personality Nana Akua Addo and her family at their residence

The minister spoke about the kind of support the ministry would offer the family and outlined its plans regarding the fashion icon’s husband

Netizens who reacted to the ministry’s post shared mixed views on the visit, with many questioning whether the same attention would be given to others

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The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has visited fashion personality Nana Akua Addo and her family.

Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey visits Nana Akua Addo and her family. Image credit: Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection/Akua Addo (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

The visit follows days of public attention on the fashion icon’s marriage to Harold Norman. Videos that went viral on October 6, 2026, appeared to show Nana Akua Addo receiving treatment for facial injuries, while other clips captured tense moments involving the family.

Police have since confirmed that she petitioned the CID in August 2026, accusing her husband of physical, emotional and economic abuse.

Harold Norman, who was granted police enquiry bail, is expected to be arraigned once he is discharged from hospital.

Since the clips surfaced, several personalities have rallied behind Nana Akua Addo, including Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Sister Afia and Mona Gucci.

Many of them urged the public to protect the children and allow the authorities to handle the matter.

Gender Minister assures Nana Akua Addo of support

In a Facebook post on Thursday, October 8, 2026, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection shared details of the minister’s visit to the family.

During her stay, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey interacted with Nana Akua Addo and the children.

She assured them that the ministry would continue to support them as they go through the situation. The minister also stressed the need for a safe and caring environment for the family, especially the children.

According to her, children should not be made to carry the burden of conflicts or violence between adults.

The Facebook post of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, showing photos from the minister’s visit to Nana Akua Addo, is below.

Ministry to engage Harold Norman

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said Nana Akua Addo and the children would receive psychosocial and social welfare support.

This, she explained, was to help them cope with the situation and protect their emotional wellbeing.

While the police continue their investigations, the minister said the focus should remain on the safety of Nana Akua Addo and her children. She added that measures would be taken to prevent further emotional distress.

Harold Norman was not present during the visit. However, the ministry said it would engage him and extend support to everyone affected.

It also pledged to work with the police and other institutions to ensure the family’s safety and dignity and that due process is followed.

Netizens react to Gender Minister’s visit

Many netizens who reacted to the ministry’s post questioned whether the same attention would be given to ordinary citizens and men in similar situations.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Mawufemor Alpha wrote:

“If she were the less privileged, would the minister visit her too? Would the minister visit him if the roles were reversed? Does gender only refer to women?”

Emmanuel Ansong Kissi said:

“After new discoveries, I think she’s also another one paa, and why not visit the husband too anaa ony3 nipa?”

Alberta Mortty commented:

“You need to do more public education on family life, including ADR. Use the power of social media. How many families can you visit personally? Or unless they go viral? Where their dignity is stripped?”

Selina Nana Celine wrote:

“Will the ministry be doing the same for women who have experienced a similar fate?”

Darlington T K Moses said:

“In fact, we need a Ministry of Men Protection in Ghana.”

Oheneni Adazoa speaks on Nana Akua Addo’s ordeal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that TV host Oheneni Adazoa weighed in on the alleged incident between Nana Akua Addo and her husband.

On her afternoon show, the media personality said she was puzzled by Harold Norman’s alleged conduct towards his wife.

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Source: YEN.com.gh