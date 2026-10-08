Nana Akua Addo reportedly filed a divorce petition against her estranged husband, Harold Norman, on April 20, 2026, through her lawyers

Media personality Vim Lady disclosed that the fashion icon is reportedly demanding GH¢10 million, multiple properties, and two luxury vehicles

Vim Lady disclosed that roughly four cases involving the couple are currently pending before the court, including criminal charges

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The saga between Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and her estranged husband Harold Norman has taken a significant turn, with details of her reported divorce demands in the public domain as their marriage heads to court.

List of properties Nana Akua Addo reportedly demands from husband drops as she files for divorce. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo, Harold Hdkn Norman

Source: Facebook

Media personality Vim Lady brought the developments to light, disclosing that Nana Akua Addo formally filed for divorce on April 20, 2026, through her legal team — months before footage of an alleged physical altercation between the couple began circulating online.

What Nana Akua Addo is reportedly demanding

The list of assets and financial claims attributed to the fashion icon is extensive.

She is said to be seeking GH¢10 million from Norman, along with full ownership of their matrimonial home.

Her reported demands also include a three-bedroom house at Nmai Dzorn and three apartments situated near Galaxy International School.

On the vehicles front, Nana Akua Addo is said to be asking for a Toyota Prado and a 2022 G-Wagon.

Perhaps most notably, she is also reportedly pursuing a 40% shareholding in companies owned by Harold Duodu Norman.

Vim Lady characterised the demands as substantial in her coverage of the legal dispute.

Akuo Addo and Norman court cases pending

Beyond the divorce petition itself, Vim Lady disclosed that the couple's legal troubles extend considerably further.

The media personality claimed there are about four cases that are currently pending, identifying the divorce filing as one of them.

The remaining cases are said to include approximately three criminal matters linked to the alleged assault incident that recently drew widespread public attention.

Lawyers representing Nana Akua Addo are reported to believe they hold sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the marriage has irretrievably broken down.

All reported claims and demands remain before the court, and no final determination has been made on any of the matters at this stage.

The Instagram video of Vim Lady disclosing Nana Akua Addo's reported divorce demand is below.

Harold Norman's lawyers dispute Nana Akua's videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Harold Norman’s lawyers’ response to videos showing injuries on Nana Akua Addo, including their allegations about a past confrontation and the ongoing police investigation and court case.

The legal team claims Nana Akua attempted to stab Norman in 2021 and says similar incidents had occurred before, though the allegations have not been independently verified.

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Source: YEN.com.gh