Popular Ghanaian TV host Oheneni Adazoa addressed the ongoing saga involving fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and her husband on her afternoon show

The media personality shared her views on the husband's alleged conduct and offered a theory about what could drive some men to act that way

Her comments add to a growing list of reactions from well-known personalities who have spoken about the matter since the videos surfaced online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian TV host Oheneni Adazoa has reacted to the alleged domestic violence incident involving fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman.

Oheneni Adazoa reacts to Nana Akua Addo's alleged ordeal with her husband, Harold Norman. Image credit: Adazoa/Akua Addo.

Source: Facebook

The saga began when footage of Nana Akua Addo being treated for injuries, among them a swollen lip, went viral on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Other clips that spread alongside it showed tense exchanges within the family, with one alleging that Harold Norman struck one of their daughters.

Soon after, Nana Akua Addo's legal team spoke out against the sharing of the videos and appealed to Ghanaians to give the family some privacy.

Lawyers for Harold Norman took a different position, challenging the accounts linked to the clips and promising to respond with counter-claims.

Meanwhile, Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said she had reached out to the fashion icon and that measures were in place to protect her.

Oheneni Adazoa speaks on Nana Akua Addo's saga

A host of personalities have spoken about Nana Akua Addo's ordeal since the videos surfaced.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, in a lengthy post, asked whether Nana Akua Addo and her children were safe and urged Ghanaians to withhold judgement.

Gospel musician Sister Afia also shared an emotional message on Facebook, saying the fashion icon's situation had touched her deeply.

She prayed for Nana Akua Addo's strength and told her she deserved peace and love.

Oheneni Adazoa has now added her voice to the conversation. Speaking on her popular afternoon show, the TV host said she was perplexed by Harold Norman's alleged behaviour.

She added that she could not understand why a man would treat his wife that way.

According to Oheneni Adazoa, some men become jealous when their wives make progress in life. She linked this to Nana Akua Addo's status as one of Ghana's top personalities.

The TV host suggested that the fashion icon's success could have played a part in the strain in her marriage.

The Instagram video of Oheneni Adazoa reacting to Nana Akua Addo's alleged ordeal, shared by Fireonusa, is below.

CID gives update on Nana Akua Addo's case

The CID, in a statement dated October 7, 2026, disclosed that Nana Akua Addo petitioned its Director-General on August 20, 2026, accusing her husband of physical, emotional and economic abuse.

Police picked up Harold Norman at his home a week later, on August 27, 2026, and released him on enquiry bail as investigations continued.

His scheduled court appearance on October 7, 2026, did not happen after his lawyer told the police he was on admission at a hospital.

Investigators from DOVVSU have since checked the claim and say he will be put before court as soon as he is discharged.

Below is the statement from CID shared on Facebook.

Nana Akua Addo's reported divorce demands

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Akua Addo reportedly filed for divorce from Harold Norman on April 20, 2026, according to media personality Vim Lady.

Among her reported demands are GH¢10 million, full ownership of the matrimonial home and other properties, a 2022 G-Wagon and a Toyota Prado.

She is also said to be seeking a 40% stake in her husband's companies. The claims have not been independently confirmed, and no final determination has been made on the matters.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh