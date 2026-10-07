Ghanaian actor and MP John Dumelo shared a proposal on social media, explaining how a group of institutions could play a bigger part in Ghana's growth

The Deputy Agriculture Minister also outlined where his idea could be implemented and the role he believed the government could play in making it a reality

Many Ghanaians criticised the idea in the comments, with some questioning his suggestion while others urged politicians like him to take the lead on such projects

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Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has sparked mixed reactions with a proposal he shared on social media.

John Dumelo proposes that 10 churches come together to build a value-addition factory. Image credit: John Dumelo/Presbyterian Church.

Source: Facebook

Many Ghanaians who saw the post flooded the comments section, with several criticising the idea.

Dumelo, who also serves as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, was commended by Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for championing locally produced goods.

Through his "Made in Ghana" rice campaign, he urged the public and corporate organisations to buy domestic rice for the Christmas season.

He also pledged to personally deliver corporate orders as part of efforts to support local farmers and keep money within the Ghanaian economy.

John Dumelo's factory proposal to churches

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP suggested that at least 10 churches pool resources to set up a value-addition factory.

John Dumelo named churches including the Catholic, Methodist, Anglican, Presbyterian and Evangelical Presbyterian churches as possible partners.

Other churches on his list included ICGC, the Seventh-day Adventist Church and First Love.

According to the MP, the factory could be sited in the Ashanti, Volta or North East regions to add value to tomatoes, pepper or maize.

Government, he added, would also play a role by providing incentives for the factory and a ready market for its products.

Part of his post read:

"Imagine these churches together establishing a factory in Ashanti, Volta or North East to add value to tomatoes, pepper or maize."

At the time of writing, the post had drawn over 700 comments in just three hours.

The Facebook post by John Dumelo, in which he proposes that churches build a factory, is below.

Ghanaians react to John Dumelo's proposal to churches

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the post criticised the proposal, arguing that churches had already contributed enough to national development.

Others asked the MP and government to take the lead instead. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Seth Osei Kodua wrote:

"You should have included it in your party manifesto."

Agyapong Yaw Bright said:

"What if 10 MPs come together to establish a factory each in the regions where NDC won all the seats, just to say thank you to the good people that voted for you?"

Nbk Klodin commented:

"Hmmm. Can 10 companies come together to establish a different company or factory? Church is a business where its members are the customers and the founder is the CEO. Think about this."

Kwadwo Adu Nelson indicated:

"What if 10 mosques or 10 common sense members or 10 traditionalists come together? The church has done enough. Anyway, we didn't vote for the churches."

Odum Joseph wrote:

"Europe was developed by politicians, not religious bodies. The church is doing well in Ghana with schools, hospitals and other social interventions. Do your part."

Petro Kwadwo said:

"What if MPs came together, what if appointees came together, what if mosques came together? The church has done enough and continues to do more. Let's extend the same energy to the mosques."

Sadick Yusuf Ibrahim Bature commented:

"It's a brilliant idea on paper. A match made in ecumenical heaven! But in practice? You're trying to build a corporate conglomerate using an alliance that can't even agree on what time Sunday service should start or whether to stand, sit or kneel during prayer!"

John Dumelo donates US gifts to kids in constituency

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that John Dumelo surprised children in Tesano, within his constituency, with clothes and other gifts from a recent trip to the US.

He said the gesture was inspired by childhood memories of relatives who travelled abroad and returned with gifts. Many Ghanaians praised the legislator after videos of the moment surfaced on Instagram.

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Source: YEN.com.gh