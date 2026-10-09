Controversial socialite Afia Schwarzenegger reacted on Instagram shortly after Communications Minister Sam George was called to the Ghana Bar on Friday

The outspoken media personality shared a photo of the minister alongside a blunt message about the state of the legal profession in Ghana

Her post came on the same day as several prominent personalities, including a government minister and a popular broadcast journalist, joined the legal profession

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Controversial socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has blasted Communications Minister Sam George following his call to the Ghana Bar.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Sam George following his call to the Ghana Bar. Image credit: Afia Schwarzenegger/Sam George.

Source: Facebook

The Ningo-Prampram MP was among the personalities called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026. Shortly before the ceremony, he took to Facebook to thank God for the milestone.

In his post, he wondered aloud why he had been shown so much mercy, grace and favour. He added that his gratitude was boundless but still insufficient for what God had done for him.

Many of his followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, with some playfully hailing him as the latest Esq. in town.

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Sam George’s milestone

Hours after Sam George’s post, Afia Schwarzenegger took to her Instagram page to react to the minister’s latest achievement.

She shared a photo of Sam George alongside a short but blunt message.

In her post, the media personality questioned the credibility of the legal profession in Ghana following the minister’s call to the Bar.

Her remarks have since drawn reactions from social media users, many of whom saw it as a direct jab at the minister.

Afia Schwarzenegger wrote:

“So anything can become a lawyer in Ghana... Kyeres3 law has lost its credibility.”

Below is Afia Schwarzenegger's Instagram post, in which she reacts to Sam George’s call to the Bar.

Other top personalities called to the Bar

Sam George was not the only well-known figure to join the legal profession on Friday. Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was also among those called to the Bar.

SWESCO’s Ernest Apau was reportedly on the list too.

Earlier in the week, Sam George and Armah-Kofi Buah attended a black-tie Call to the Bar dinner in Accra, which Chief Justice Paul Baffour Bonnie also attended.

Reports indicated that more than 1,400 people were expected to be called to the Bar this year.

Umaru Sanda called to the Bar

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Citi FM broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from Central University College in 2024.

At the time, he said he had studied for about three years and was preparing for the Ghana School of Law entrance exam. Umaru Sanda has now been called to the Bar alongside Sam George and other prominent personalities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh