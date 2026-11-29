Cooker Anomaatah, Short Prophet's manager, went public with a worrying update about the Ghanaian comedian's health

The manager said they had exhausted their own efforts and were now calling on fans and well-wishers to step in

A video connected to the announcement has been circulating on TikTok and drawing emotional reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaians are rallying around Short Prophet after his manager revealed that the popular comedian, content creator and musician is battling a serious illness and urgently needs financial support.

Popular Ghanaian content creator Short Prophet battles serious illness as his manager appeals for financial support. Photo source: Short Prophet, Joseph Afrifa

Source: Facebook

Cooker Anomaatah, who manages Short Prophet, made the announcement publicly, disclosing that despite efforts already made to assist the entertainer, those closest to him have reached their limit and can no longer carry the burden alone.

The manager appealed to fans, colleagues, friends and well-wishers to come together and help Short Prophet through what he described as a genuinely difficult period.

He did not specify the nature of the illness but made clear that the situation was serious enough to warrant an urgent public call for help.

Short Prophet is a well-known figure in Ghana's entertainment space, having built a following through his comedic style, music and online content with top personalities like Code Micky and footballers including Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso and many others.

His distinctive personality has earned him a loyal fanbase across social media platforms.

The TikTok video of Short Prophet's manager speaking about his health issues and appealing for help is below:

Ghanaians react to Short Prophet's health concerns

News of his condition quickly spread online, with many fans expressing shock and sadness in the comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from people responding to the news about Short Prophet's condition below:

jaylinking1 commented:

"Get well soon, my brother."

JOSEPH EDUFUL said:

"Oh my man, why?"

KOO NYANSANII GH TV wrote:

"Let's help please."

Content creator Afua Nash shares health struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Afua Nash’s health struggles after the Ghanaian food content creator described a burning sensation in her head, watery eyes, a runny nose and frequent sneezing.

In an emotional video, she said the symptoms were affecting her sleep and appealed to people who might know a remedy for relief.

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Source: YEN.com.gh