The General Manager of one of Ghana’s leading media networks has joined the legal profession as part of the latest batch of lawyers called to the Ghana Bar

A short video from the day captured the media executive’s preparations for the ceremony, including a quiet personal moment before she stepped out

She joined a host of prominent personalities, including government ministers and a popular broadcast journalist, who were also called to the Bar

EIB Network’s General Manager, Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, has been called to the Ghana Bar.

EIB Network’s General Manager, Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, poses in her legal attire after being called to the Ghana Bar. Image credit:ZionFelix.

Source: Instagram

The media executive was among a long list of personalities called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026. Others included Communications Minister Sam George and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

Citi FM broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu also joined the legal profession on the same day.

Earlier in the week, Sam George and Armah-Kofi Buah attended a black-tie Call to the Bar dinner in Accra with Chief Justice Paul Baffour Bonnie in attendance.

Reports indicated that more than 1,400 people were expected to be called to the Bar this year.

EIB Network celebrates Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong

GHOne TV, one of the stations under EIB Network, celebrated its General Manager’s achievement with a news alert on its social media pages.

The post featured a photo of Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong in her full legal attire, complete with a barrister’s wig and white bands.

Other EIB Network brands, including Starr FM, also shared the news with their followers. Many colleagues and fans have since congratulated the media executive on her new milestone.

The Facebook post of GHOne TV, celebrating Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong’s call to the Bar, is below.

Serwaa Sarpong prepares for call to the Bar

A short video shared on Instagram by blogger Zion Felix gave fans a glimpse of the media executive’s preparations for the ceremony.

In the clip, Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong was seen getting ready as her barrister’s wig was brushed into place.

The video also captured close-up shots of her gown as she prepared to step out for the big day. At one point, she was seen silently saying a word of prayer, a quiet moment that touched many who watched.

The Instagram video of Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong getting ready for her call to the Bar, shared by Zion Felix, is below.

Schwarzenegger blasts Sam George’s call to the Bar

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afia Schwarzenegger took a swipe at Communications Minister Sam George following his call to the Bar.

In an Instagram post that featured a photo of the minister, the outspoken socialite questioned the standards of Ghana’s legal profession.

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Source: YEN.com.gh