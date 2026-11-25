Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was seen in an emotional video during a phone conversation with veteran actor Pete Edochie, which surfaced online shortly after his passing

The clip, shared on X, captured a heartfelt moment between the two Nollywood personalities after they reportedly worked together on a movie production some time ago

Several details about why the actress reached out to the late Nollywood legend, and what she told him on the call, emerged from the post's caption

A throwback video of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham on a phone call with the late Pete Edochie has emerged online after the veteran actor's death.

Toyin Abraham's emotional phone call with Pete Edochie resurfaces after the veteran actor's death. Photo source: Pete Edochie/Instagram, Yoruba News/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Pete Edochie passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, at the age of 79, following a prolonged illness.

His son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced the news in a family statement shared on Instagram. The family described him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State.

Edochie rose to continental fame after playing Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart. He is survived by his wife, Josephine, and six children, including fellow actors Yul and Linc Edochie.

Toyin Abraham's phone call with Pete Edochie

Shortly after news of his passing broke, a video of Toyin Abraham speaking with the late actor on the phone resurfaced online.

On X, user Oyindamola shared the clip and said the call took place after the pair worked together on a movie set.

In the video, the actress appeared emotional as she held her phone close and wiped her face. According to the post, Toyin told Pete Edochie that the money she had sent him was for his birthday. She said:

"I love you as my father. My father is dead, but you look like my father, so you're my father."

Before ending the call, she urged the veteran actor not to hesitate to reach out if he needed anything else.

The X video by Oyindamola, in which Toyin Abraham speaks to Pete Edochie on the phone, is below.

Pete Edochie starred in Toyin Abraham's Bestie

Fresh attention has been drawn to the working relationship between the two actors. Earlier, Toyin Abraham unveiled Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her upcoming cinema film, Bestie.

She later shared behind-the-scenes footage from the set, which captured a warm moment between Edochie and fellow veteran Sola Sobowale.

Bestie is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 16, 2026. Whether the phone call in the viral video happened during that project remains unclear.

Pete Edochie's Legacy Project visit to Ghana

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Pete Edochie arrived in Ghana to launch his Legacy Project, weeks after announcing the visit.

The Nollywood legend wore a red cap and a white outfit, with a kente stole in Ghana's national colours draped around his neck. Ghanaians flooded the comment section of a TikTok video to welcome him, with many recalling his famous roles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh