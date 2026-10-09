Angel 102.9 FM and Angel TV Go Off-Air, ABN Breaks Silence on Broadcast Interruption
- Angel Broadcasting Network publicly addressed rumours that Angel 102.9 FM Accra and Angel TV had gone off-air on Friday, October 9, 2026
- The network cited circumstances beyond its immediate control, stopping short of confirming allegations of a court-ordered shutdown on October 8
- ABN assured audiences that all digital channels remain active while the network works to restore normal broadcasting
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Dr Kwaku Oteng's Angel Broadcasting Network has broken its silence after widespread online allegations suggested a court order had allegedly taken Angel 102.9 FM Accra and Angel TV off the air on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at around 11:30 am.
In an official statement posted to its Facebook page on Friday, October 9, ABN confirmed that both the radio and television stations had indeed experienced a disruption but offered no specifics about the cause, describing only "circumstances beyond the Network's immediate control".
ABN addresses Angel FM, Angel TV issues
Dr Kwaku Oteng's ABN Management in Accra signed the statement, addressed to the network's audience, clients, advertisers, and commercial partners.
It gave no timeline for when broadcasting on Angel TV/FM Accra would fully resume, only promising that staff were "working diligently to resolve the issues to ensure the timely restoration of normal broadcasting operations."
The network's digital channels, including its YouTube platform ABN Ghana and website, remain operational, and ABN urged followers to turn to those platforms in the meantime while they worked behind the scenes to resolve the break in transmission.
The notably vague language in the statement has done little to quiet speculation online, where allegations of a court-ordered closure had been circulating since the stations went dark the previous day.
Angel Broadcasting Network did not address those claims directly.
The Facebook post of Angel Broadcasting Network's press release is below:
Reactions to Angel media stations going off-air
Followers of the network flooded the comments section with a mix of frustration and impatience after the post went live.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Ogidibrown Jnr wrote:
"Angel TV always has problems."
Kofi Bright said:
"We are patiently waiting. Please don't keep us long."
Ahmed Mane added:
"Since morning. Do sharp and resolve it."
Ben Duker departs from Angel FM
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ben Duker’s departure from Angel 102.9 FM after six years as the station’s programmes manager.
His heartfelt farewell hinted at a new journey, but he failed to reveal where his career was going to take him next.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh