Photos of Dr Kwaku Oteng's multi-million dollar mansion have surfaced on social media, offering a rare glimpse inside the Ghanaian business mogul's luxurious home

The images, shared by Instagram user Ice Chaser, showed marble floors, recessed ceiling lights and a large projection screen used to watch football

A framed portrait of what appeared to be Dr Kwaku Oteng himself is among the artwork visible inside the sprawling residence

Photos capturing the lavish interior of Dr Kwaku Oteng's mega mansion have gone viral after Instagram user Ice Chaser posted them on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, giving the public an unfiltered look inside the Ghanaian business mogul's prized home.

Business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng's mega multi-million dollar mansion's interior surfaces. Photo source: @ice_chaser, Angel FM Kumasi 96.1/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The images painted a vivid picture of the prominent businessman's opulence in Ghana.

Gleaming marble floors stretched across a grand living area fitted with recessed ceiling lights, while a large projected screen dominated one wall, apparently set up for guests to watch a football match in serious comfort.

Framed portraits, including what appeared to be a picture of Dr Kwaku Oteng himself dressed in a suit, line the walls and floor of the residence, adding a personal touch to the extravagant setting.

Inside Dr Kwaku Oteng's plush mega mansion

The photos have drawn significant attention online, partly because properties of this scale are rarely documented in such detail.

The combination of the projection setup, the high-end finishes, and the sheer scale of the space has given followers a new appreciation for just how grand the mogul's home truly is.

Dr Kwaku Oteng is one of Ghana's most prominent entrepreneurs, widely known as the founder of Angel Group of Companies, which spans media, real estate, and the popular Adonko bitters brand.

The businessman first unveiled the mega mansion on his 57th birthday on April 17, 2025.

The birthday celebrations previously offered a glimpse of the mansion, but the newly circulated images have reignited public fascination with his lifestyle.

The mansion, with its striking architectural details and premium furnishings, reflected the kind of wealth that has made Dr Oteng a towering figure in Ghanaian business circles.

The football watch party setup visible in the photos suggested the space doubled as an entertainment hub, capable of hosting guests in considerable style.

The Instagram photos of businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng's multi-million dollar mansion are below:

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's East Legon mansion surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s sprawling East Legon mansion, whose nighttime footage showed luxury vehicles, an illuminated swimming pool and landscaped grounds.

The video, shared by Plus1 TV, quickly sparked widespread reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The striking property offered a rare glimpse into the business mogul’s lavish lifestyle and private world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh