Ben Duker confirmed his exit from Angel 102.9 FM on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, ending a six-year chapter with the Accra-based station

The radio personality and programme manager served under the ownership of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng during his tenure

Ben Duker shared a heartfelt message on Facebook hinting at a new journey ahead without disclosing his next move

Prominent Ghanaian media figure Ben Duker has officially parted ways with Angel 102.9 FM, confirming his exit from the Accra-based radio station after six years in the role of programmes manager.

Media personality Ben Duker announces his departure from Angel 102.9 FM after six years as programmes manager. Photo source: Ben Duker

Source: Facebook

The radio personality, content producer, and presenter shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, describing the decision as a difficult but deliberate one.

In his post, he expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received during his time at the popular Accra-based radio station, owned by Ghanaian business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng, while signalling that a fresh chapter awaits.

"I am sincerely grateful to my employers for the opportunity, trust, and platform they gave me to serve and grow over the years," Duker wrote. "I leave with gratitude for the past, pride in what I have contributed, and optimism for what lies ahead."

Ben Duker's six years at Angel FM

Over the course of his tenure, Ben Duker built a reputation as a key figure behind the scenes at Angel 102.9 FM, shaping the station's programming output while also maintaining a visible presence as a presenter and DJ.

His departure marks the end of a significant run at one of Accra's prominent broadcast outlets.

He gave no indication of where his career will take him next, keeping his announcement focused on reflection rather than revelation.

"A chapter closed. A new journey begins," he wrote, leaving supporters and industry watchers curious about what comes next.

The Facebook post of Ben Duker announcing his departure from Angel FM is below:

Reactions to Ben Duker's Angel FM departure

The announcement drew warm messages from colleagues and fans who were quick to celebrate his contributions and wish him well.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Docta Kay Nie wrote:

"Well done, menua. In his time, he makes all things beautiful."

Eric Tosčar said:

"Congratulations on your new journey bro."

Stephen Narh commented:

"May your next journey be amazing in the name of the ALMIGHTY GOD AMEN 🙏🏾 🙌🏾 ✨️ ❤️."

Terry Frempong added:

"All the best bro, surely behind you. God bless your new journey 🙏."

Kojo Dickson resigns from Angel FM/TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported details about Kojo Dickson's resignation as General Manager of Angel FM/TV, bringing an end to months of speculation regarding his absence from the airwaves.

His departure not only raised concerns over the future of the Angel Broadcasting Network but also marked a significant change in the Ghanaian media landscape.

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Source: YEN.com.gh