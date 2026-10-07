Ghanaian entertainment commentator Showbiz_Blogger addressed TikToker Quecy Official in a public post on Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Quecy had been sharing videos about the ongoing controversy involving actress Nana Akua Addo and her husband Harold Norman

Showbiz_Blogger urged social media personalities to exercise restraint on the ongoing sensitive family matter

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Ghanaian entertainment commentator Showbiz_Blogger has stepped in with a public warning directed at TikToker Quecy, urging him to think carefully before weighing in on the domestic dispute controversy surrounding actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman.

TikToker Quecy Official warned against his controversial videos on Nana Akua Addo's domestic dispute saga. Image credit: Quecy Official, Serwaa Kyeretwie, Harold Hdkn Norman

Source: Facebook

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Showbiz_Blogger described his message as a "soft letter" after coming across videos from Quecy Official in which the content creator attempted to engage publicly with the unfolding saga.

Showbiz_Blogger's message to Quecy Official

The entertainment commentator made his position clear without mincing words.

He told Quecy Official to stay in his lane and allow those best placed to handle the situation to do so, stressing that jumping to conclusions without a full picture of events is dangerous.

"Sometimes it's better to stay in your lane and allow the proper people to handle sensitive family matters," Showbiz_Blogger wrote.

He was also careful to clarify that his caution should not be read as any kind of endorsement of violence.

He stated plainly that he does not condone a husband assaulting his wife or daughter in any capacity, but argued that proper investigations need to run their course before anyone draws firm conclusions.

Nana Akua Addo and Harold Norman controversy

The matter has generated significant buzz across Ghanaian social media, following the circulation of videos that allegedly show Nana Akua Addo bearing visible injuries.

Celebrities, commentators and members of the public have all responded to the clips, while legal representatives and people close to both parties have offered varying accounts of what occurred.

Showbiz_Blogger's post appears to be a broader call for restraint from social media personalities who have rushed to comment on the matter.

He closed his message with a line aimed at reframing how silence and distance are perceived in situations like this.

"Sometimes, staying in your lane is not weakness…it's wisdom," he wrote.

The Instagram post targeted at Quecy Official is below.

Sister Afia reacts to Akua Addo's saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sister Afia’s public message of support for Nana Akua Addo amid a dispute that has drawn widespread attention.

Sister Afia said she understood Nana Akua’s pain because she had faced a similar experience, and offered prayers and encouragement. Her comments came after videos showed Nana Akua with visible injuries, while conflicting accounts about the circumstances continued to emerge.

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Source: YEN.com.gh