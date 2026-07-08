Kojo Dickson announced his resignation as General Manager of Angel FM/TV, ending months of speculation about his sudden absence from the airwaves

The veteran broadcaster revealed he had stayed silent on purpose, waiting for the right moment to confirm his exit from Dr Kwaku Oteng's company

His departure added to a string of exits from Angel Broadcasting Network, stoking fresh concerns about the media house's future direction

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Veteran Ghanaian media personality Kojo Dickson has announced his departure from Angel FM/TV, dealing a significant blow to the popular media house owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Kojo Dickson confirms his resignation from Dr Kwaku Oteng's Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) after months of speculation. Image credit: @angel1029fm/Instagram, OneGhanTV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by Sirr Joe on Facebook on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, the veteran broadcaster said he had recently received numerous calls and texts asking him why he had not been appearing on air.

He said he had decided to remain silent, waiting for the right time to share the news, and that he felt the time was now.

Kojo Dickson, who served as the General Manager of Angel 102.9 FM and Television, said he had resigned from the company and moved on to a new phase of his life.

Kojo Dickson's confirmation arrived after months of speculation about his future. It also marked the latest in a series of departures from the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), signalling ominous times for its future.

Kojo Dickson’s career has been marked by high-profile moves, including in 2023, when he left Despite Media in a high-profile move to join ABN.

The Facebook video of Kojo Dickson confirming his departure from Angel FM and TV is below.

Top presenter leaves ABN after ten years

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng's ABN was hit by bad news following the departure of Stephen Achaab, aka Tactikal Ras Shifo, after a decade of service.

The presenter expressed gratitude to ABN management, including Dr Kwaku Oteng and CEO Samuel Acheampong, for their support during his tenure.

Source: YEN.com.gh