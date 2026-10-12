Nana Akua Addo posted a striking professional photo on Instagram on October 11, 2026, days after disturbing footage of her alleged abuse went viral

The Ghanaian fashion icon accompanied the image with the cryptic caption: 'A GOOD DANCER SHOULD KNOW WHEN TO LEAVE THE STAGE'

The post drew an outpouring of love from fans as Nana Akua Addo's husband faces imminent arraignment by Ghanaian police

Nana Akua Addo has broken her social media silence with a composed, high-fashion image and a caption that has set tongues wagging across Ghana.

Nana Akua Addo shared a photo of herself in a silver beaded gown on Instagram on October 11, 2026. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo.

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian fashion icon posted the photo to Instagram on October 11, 2026, just days after a deeply personal crisis spilled into public view.

The caption read simply: "A GOOD DANCER SHOULD KNOW WHEN TO LEAVE THE STAGE."

Nana Akua Addo shares professional photo

The image is a world away from the chaos surrounding her personal life. Nana Akua Addo appears in a floor-length silver gown, heavily encrusted with beads, sequins and crystals, cut into a fitted mermaid silhouette with a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline.

Her hair is styled sleek and low, paired with crystal drop earrings and dark red nails. She poses with calm, regal composure against a circular sculptural backdrop of concentric silver rings that frames her head like a halo.

The overall effect is polished and celestial, the kind of image that belongs on a magazine cover.

The timing of the post and the weight of its caption have prompted widespread speculation about what Nana Akua Addo may be signalling about her marriage.

Below is Nana Akua Addo's post on Facebook.

Nana Akua Addo domestic incident

The post comes in the wake of one of the most distressing celebrity scandals Ghana has seen in recent memory.

On October 6, 2026, videos and photographs began trending across social media showing Nana Akua Addo with visible injuries, including a swollen lip and a cut beneath her eye, with bloodstains on her clothing.

Separate footage reportedly showed her husband, Harold Duodu Norman, striking one of their daughters.

Harold Norman's legal team responded by disputing the timeline, claiming the injury footage dated back to a 2021 incident and was being deliberately resurfaced during ongoing civil and criminal proceedings.

Norman also released counter-footage alleging that he had been physically assaulted by his wife on multiple occasions.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed that the situation stemmed from a long-running marital dispute.

Nana Akua Addo had formally petitioned against her husband on August 20, 2026, citing financial, emotional and physical abuse, and the couple had previously been flagged by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit in July.

Police announced plans to arraign Harold Norman in court once he is discharged from medical care.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also condemned the episode, with the Gender Minister publicly stating that no provocation justifies violence.

Nana Akua Addo subsequently appealed to bloggers and social media users to remove graphic videos from their platforms, citing the impact on her young daughters' mental wellbeing.

Fan Reactions to Nana Akua Addo's Post

The Instagram post drew an immediate wave of warmth and solidarity from followers.

@ihemenancy wrote:

"Sending you lots of love ❤️❤️❤️ you are beautiful 😍😍.. go back to the drawing board my Queen"

@dellasie_ said:

"Sending you so much love and light!✨✨✨ You know how much I ADORE YOU!! A queen will forever be a queen! FLY FREE!!!"

@frekeffabian commented:

"My goddess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the best of the best, Queen of all Queens"

@mohammed_suweaba added:

"Ma woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍I love dis"

Nana Akua Addo’s divorce petition

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Addo reportedly filed for divorce from Harold Norman on April 20, 2026, through her lawyers.

The reported demands include GH¢10 million, properties, luxury cars and shares, and four cases between the couple remain pending

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Source: YEN.com.gh