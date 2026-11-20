Floyd Mayweather visited the Despite Automobile Museum in Accra, Ghana, on November 20, 2026

The American boxing legend was spotted enthusiastically filming himself inside the museum during his tour

Footage captured by Okay FM shows Mayweather moving through the venue with a high-energy entourage in tow

Floyd Mayweather turned heads in Accra on November 20, 2026, when the American boxing legend paid a visit to the Despite Automobile Museum in Ghana.

Footage of the former world champion filming himself excitedly inside the venue quickly spread online.

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather visits the Despite Automobile Museum in Accra. Photo source: Okay FM

Source: Facebook

The video, shared by Okay FM showed Mayweather, who arrived in Accra on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, and his entourage moving through the luxury lobby before entering the museum, with the atmosphere electric throughout.

Shot in a handheld, selfie-style documentary format, the clip captures Mayweather visibly animated as he takes in the space, turning his phone on himself to document the experience firsthand.

Mayweather's reaction to the Despite Museum

The museum is part of the Despite Group empire built by Ghanaian media mogul and businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

In the footage, a voice is heard describing the venue as one of "the biggest ever automobile museums in Ghana and in Africa," underscoring the ambition behind the project.

What grabbed attention across social media was Mayweather's response to what he was seeing.

Rather than simply touring the space as a passive guest, the undefeated boxing great pulled out his phone and began filming himself amid the exhibits, a reaction many Ghanaians interpreted as a sign of genuine admiration for the museum and what it represents.

The visit has been received as a significant moment of international recognition for the Despite brand, with one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet choosing to document his time there personally.

Watch the Facebook video of Floyd Mayweather filming himself at the Despite Automobile Museum below:

Floyd Mayweather visits Kevin Okyere's mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted Floyd Mayweather’s visit to Kevin Okyere’s lavish Accra mansion, where rare footage offered a glimpse inside the business mogul’s private home.

The boxing legend’s working visit also focused on youth sports, tourism and major events in Ghana, but it was the mansion’s marble staircases and luxury interiors that captured social media’s attention.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh