Oheneyere Zainab Safo has made another public appearance alongside her husband, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena

The couple attended LUXSA's first anniversary and official launch dinner

The wife of the Kristo Asafo leader attracted attention with her elegant appearance at the event

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Oheneyere Zainab Safo, the beautiful wife of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, has made another public appearance with her husband at a special event.

Oheneyere Zainab Safo, wife of Kwadwo Safo Akofena, shows elegance at the anniversary dinner. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Daily Watch Worldwide

Source: UGC

The couple attended LUXSA's first anniversary celebration and official launch dinner, where they were captured together in a video circulating on social media.

Zainab appeared in a stylish black outfit, complemented by a decorative brooch and neatly styled short hair. Her husband wore a peach-coloured outfit, sunglasses, and a gold necklace.

Zainab Safo steps out with her husband

In the video shared on TikTok by DEK360GHANA, the couple stood together as they posed for the camera during the occasion.

Watch the X video below:

Zainab appeared composed as she stood beside her husband, occasionally adjusting her face while the camera captured their appearance.

Their latest outing comes weeks after they attended a worship programme at the Kristo Asafo Mission's Eastern B branch in Kade.

More about Akofena's wife

Oheneyere Zainab Safo has occasionally appeared at public engagements involving her husband and the Kristo Asafo Mission.

In August 2026, she joined members of the religious organisation for a donation exercise at Essumeja, the hometown of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Her participation in the charitable activity also attracted admiration from social media users, who praised her appearance and involvement.

The latest video offers another glimpse of Zainab alongside her husband outside their usual religious engagements.

Safo Akofena and his wife visit church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Safo Akofena and his wife, Oheneyere Zainab Safo, as they visited the Kristo Asafo Mission’s Kade branch in the Eastern Region.

The ceremonial appearance comes amid ongoing tensions within the Kantanka family following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Footage of the couple’s visit has drawn reactions online, with many followers voicing support for Akofena’s leadership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh