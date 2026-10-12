Kwadwo Safo Akofena's Beautiful Wife Zainab Safo Makes Public Appearance With Husband
- Oheneyere Zainab Safo has made another public appearance alongside her husband, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena
- The couple attended LUXSA's first anniversary and official launch dinner
- The wife of the Kristo Asafo leader attracted attention with her elegant appearance at the event
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Oheneyere Zainab Safo, the beautiful wife of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, has made another public appearance with her husband at a special event.
The couple attended LUXSA's first anniversary celebration and official launch dinner, where they were captured together in a video circulating on social media.
Zainab appeared in a stylish black outfit, complemented by a decorative brooch and neatly styled short hair. Her husband wore a peach-coloured outfit, sunglasses, and a gold necklace.
Zainab Safo steps out with her husband
In the video shared on TikTok by DEK360GHANA, the couple stood together as they posed for the camera during the occasion.
Watch the X video below:
Zainab appeared composed as she stood beside her husband, occasionally adjusting her face while the camera captured their appearance.
Their latest outing comes weeks after they attended a worship programme at the Kristo Asafo Mission's Eastern B branch in Kade.
More about Akofena's wife
Oheneyere Zainab Safo has occasionally appeared at public engagements involving her husband and the Kristo Asafo Mission.
In August 2026, she joined members of the religious organisation for a donation exercise at Essumeja, the hometown of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.
Her participation in the charitable activity also attracted admiration from social media users, who praised her appearance and involvement.
The latest video offers another glimpse of Zainab alongside her husband outside their usual religious engagements.
Safo Akofena and his wife visit church
Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Safo Akofena and his wife, Oheneyere Zainab Safo, as they visited the Kristo Asafo Mission’s Kade branch in the Eastern Region.
The ceremonial appearance comes amid ongoing tensions within the Kantanka family following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.
Footage of the couple’s visit has drawn reactions online, with many followers voicing support for Akofena’s leadership.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.