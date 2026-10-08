Adwoa Safo publicly recognised her brother Israel Kwadwo Safo as leader of the Kantanka Family and Kristo Asafo Church in a statement on October 8, 2026

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP said she had 'chosen the path of conciliation' following the death of their father, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Adwoa Safo called on family and church members to rise above their differences, saying her brother has her 'full support'

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Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has publicly thrown her weight behind her brother Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena, recognising him as the rightful leader of both the Kantanka Family and the Kristo Asafo Church.

Adwoa Safo Accepts Brother Kwadwo Safo Akofena as Kantanka Family and Kristo Asafo Church Leader

Source: Instagram

In a statement shared on Facebook on Thursday, October 8, 2026, the lawyer and politician said she had "chosen the path of conciliation" in the wake of their father's passing and was extending her full backing to Akofena going forward.

Adwoa Safo calls for Kantanka family unity

Adwoa Safo is the daughter of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the celebrated Ghanaian inventor and founder of the Kantanka Group of Companies, whose death triggered a visible rift within his family and church.

In her statement, she urged everyone connected to the family and the Kristo Asafo Church to "transcend whatever differences, misunderstandings or grievances" that had emerged since her father's death and "consign them to history".

Of her brother Safo Akofena, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP, was direct:

"He has my full support."

Adwoa Safo also expressed her willingness to work alongside her younger brother to preserve and advance their father's vision and legacy, framing the move as one rooted in peace and forgiveness rather than grievance.

She extended goodwill to her other siblings as well, encouraging a collective journey of reconciliation across the family.

The Facebook post detailing Adwoa Safo's press release is below:

Reactions to Adwoa Safo's reconciliation statement

The announcement drew an emotional response from followers, many of whom welcomed the olive branch as a significant moment for the Kantanka legacy.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Rhodalyn Lovelyn Obeng Gyasi wrote:

"The woman King has spoken 👏."

Nana Yiadom commented:

"Family matters are like marriage issues. If you are saying some, be careful because you don't know tomorrow. Now Adwoa Safo has reunited with her blood brother, what will Osebo say? Now Osebo, who was supporting Adwoa Safo and saying all manner of things about Akofena, what will he say now? Tomorrow is indeed pregnant."

Eunice Everlove Mensah said:

"Aww, this is so touching. My heart is finally at peace. Thank you very much, my queen, for this great move. May our living God bless both you and Nana Kwadwo so that you both will rule in peace and unity. This is the best news so far since the passing of the great One."

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Source: YEN.com.gh