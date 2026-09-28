Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and Wife Storm Kristo Asafo Church Amid Family Tensions
- Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, visited the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana's Kade branch with his wife
- The couple, Akofena and Oheneyere Zainab Safo, attended a worship event at the Eastern B church branch on Sunday, September 27, 2026
- Footage from the ceremonial visit has sparked reactions online amid ongoing tensions within the Kantanka family
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Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and current leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana (KAMOG), made a high-profile appearance at the church's Eastern B branch in Kade, Eastern Region, on Sunday, September 27, 2026.
The son of the late Ghanaian religious leader and inventor was accompanied by his wife, Oheneyere Zainab Safo, during his visit to the church branch as part of his duties as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission following his father's death in 2025.
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Footage from the visit, posted on Instagram and watermarked with the name of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, captures a ceremonial, documentary-style sequence of events.
The clip opened with the couple's outdoor arrival at a residence before transitioning inside a church or assembly hall draped in red, blue, and yellow banners.
The atmosphere at the Kristo Asafo church was visibly celebratory and reverent, with flag-waving, applause, and a child offering a welcoming gesture to the visiting leader.
Akofena's Kade visit amid Kantanka family dispute
The visit carries added significance given the well-publicised tensions surrounding the Kantanka family following the passing of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.
Safo Akofena's role as the head of KAMOG has been at the centre of the family's internal dynamics, making his branch visits closely watched events among church members and the wider public.
His appearance in Kade, with Oheneyere Zainab Safo by his side, appeared designed to reinforce his leadership presence across the church's congregations.
The on-screen caption reading "Leader Visits Eastern B" framed the trip as an official pastoral engagement rather than a casual outing.
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The Instagram video of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and Oheneyere Zainab Safo's visit to the Kade church branch is below:
Fan reactions to Akofena, wife's church visit
The footage drew enthusiastic responses from followers of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana on social media.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from netizens below:
@augustineappiah4 wrote:
"Long life with good health bestow upon you and your family in the name of Jesus. Amen."
@ohemaa_97 said:
"Leader of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana 🔥🙌… Nana Nya Kwa Daaa❤️."
@scorpion_5366 commented:
"The real Gazetted King is here 🔥🔥❤️."
@jn_owusuaa added:
"Highest Priest Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena 🔥."
Safo Akofena lays wreath on father's chair
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Safo Akofena’s tribute to his late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, at a Kristo Asafo Mission remembrance ceremony.
The gathering marked one year since the renowned industrialist and religious leader’s death.
Akofena laid a wreath on his father’s iconic chair, which had been decorated with flowers.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh