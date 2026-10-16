Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, owner of Special Homes Limited, is developing a luxury high-rise called Special Towers in East Legon, Accra

The multi-million dollar project features rooftop pools, a cloud bar, a digital fitness lounge, a spa, smart security, and EV charging

Footage of the under-construction building and a CGI walkthrough of the development have surfaced on social media

Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is making a bold statement on Accra's skyline with Special Towers, a luxury residential high-rise rising along Lagos Avenue in East Legon.

Business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong builds Special Towers luxury Apartments in East Legon. Photo source: @okay101.7fm, @utvghana

Source: Instagram

A promotional reel shared by Okay 101.7 FM, a popular Accra-based radio station, offered the first detailed look at the project, blending CGI-rendered lobby walkthroughs with aerial drone footage of the structure currently taking shape on site.

The video, published on Instagram, has drawn attention to what could be one of the most ambitious real estate developments Ghana has seen in recent years.

Special Towers: What Ghanaians can expect

The complex, currently being developed under Dr Ofori Sarpong's Special Homes Limited, is designed to offer residences ranging from studio apartments to premium penthouses complete with party balconies.

According to the promotional material, residents will have access to a rooftop pool, a cloud bar and restaurant, a digital fitness lounge, a spa, smart security systems, and electric vehicle charging points — a suite of amenities that signals a clear push toward a global standard of urban living.

The project is currently in the construction phase, with units being sold off-plan.

Its location in East Legon, one of Accra's most sought-after neighbourhoods, positions it close to the city's top shopping, dining, business, and leisure destinations.

"Special Towers is more than a home. It's an investment in exceptional living," the promotional video states, closing with the tagline "Live memorably in the city."

The Instagram video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Towers luxury apartments is below:

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's latest investment

Dr Ofori Sarpong, widely recognised as one of Ghana's leading entrepreneurs, has built a reputation across multiple sectors through his Special Group of Companies brand and broader business interests.

Special Towers marks another significant investment into premium urban real estate for the business mogul under his Special Homes Limited company, targeting buyers looking for a lifestyle-driven investment in the heart of Accra.

Ofori Sarpong already owns Special Gardens, a sprawling 600-building apartment complex and housing project located at Oyarifa.

The development arrives at a time when demand for upscale accommodation in Ghana's capital continues to grow, particularly among the diaspora and business communities drawn to East Legon's prime positioning.

Ofori Sarpong's East Legon mansion surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s East Legon mansion, where a viral nighttime video showed luxury cars, an illuminated swimming pool and carefully landscaped grounds.

The footage sparked debate among Ghanaians about wealth, hard work and success—and one commenter suggested the property may be more than a home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh