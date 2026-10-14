Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho turned heads after a video of him posing next to a brand-new Ferrari Purosangue spread across Kenyan social media

The Italian supercar, finished in Ferrari's signature Rosso red, carries a Kenya landed price of between KSh 100 million and KSh 115 million

The Purosangue joins an already impressive garage that includes a Bentley Mulsanne, a Ferrari California, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has sparked fresh conversation, though politics has nothing to do with it this time.

Kenyan cabinet secretary Hassan Joho adds an $890k Ferrari Purosangue to his luxury fleet. Photo source: Mpashogram, @HassanAliJoho

Source: Twitter

The Mining and Blue Economy Secretary, formerly the governor of Mombasa County, has set Kenyan social media alight after footage emerged of him alongside a gleaming Ferrari Purosangue, a machine estimated to have cost him around KSh 105 million (GHC9,440,043).

The video, which circulated rapidly across Kenyan platforms, showed the Kenyan cabinet secretary posing beside the striking Italian car finished in Ferrari's classic Rosso red livery.

What makes the Ferrari Purosangue special?

Ferrari itself bristles at the word "SUV", preferring instead to market the Purosangue as a "Ferrari Utility Vehicle".

The distinction is deliberate. It is the first four-door, four-seat model the Maranello manufacturer has ever built, and its performance figures put most sports cars to shame.

A 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine generates 725 horsepower, launching the car from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed exceeding 310 km/h.

Rear-hinged back doors, which open outward to give passengers easier access to individual rear seats, add another layer of exclusivity to the package.

Factory pricing starts at roughly $430,000, equivalent to approximately KSh 55.7 million (GHS 5,007,332), though limited production means units sell for between $480,000 and $550,000 in markets like Dubai and the United States.

Once shipping, import duties and other charges are applied, the Kenya landed cost falls in the range of KSh 100 million to KSh 115 million, placing Joho's unit squarely in the middle of that bracket and making it arguably the most expensive SUV currently registered on Kenyan roads.

Hassan Joho's already enviable garage

The Ferrari Purosangue is far from the first headline-grabbing vehicle in Joho's collection.

His garage is reported to include a Bentley Mulsanne valued at over KSh 30 million (GHC2,697,155.19), a Ferrari California at KSh 37 million (GHC3,326,491.40), a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at KSh 17 million, and several Porsche and BMW models besides.

Joho's appetite for luxury extends well beyond cars. He has long been associated with high-end watches and designer fashion and has spoken publicly about the origins of his wealth.

The prominent President William Ruto appointee once revealed that his first significant earnings, made at the age of 20 through clearing and forwarding work, amounted to KSh 6.6 million (GHC 50,878.82).

The KSh 105 million (GHC 9,439,315.44 or $809,435.71) Ferrari represents a considerable distance from that starting point.

The Instagram video of Hassan Joho showing off his latest Ferrari is below:

Adwoa Safo gifts son $70,000 Chevrolet Corvette

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Adwoa Safo’s gift of a white Chevrolet Corvette C8, worth more than $70,000, to her son Kelvin after he gained admission to a college in the US.

The lavish present sparked a wave of reactions online, including pointed questions about the Kantanka cars linked to the family’s late patriarch.

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Source: YEN.com.gh