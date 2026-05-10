A viral video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 600-apartment complex in Oyarifa has captivated Ghanaians

Footage showed the interior and exterior of some of the luxury buildings in the gated residential area

Social media reactions reflected awe and intrigue over Ofori Sarpong's real estate portfolio and wealth

Renowned Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has courted attention after a video of some of his numerous properties surfaced on social media.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong leaves many Ghanaians in awe as footage of his 600-apartment complex at Special Gardens in Oyarifa emerges. Photo source: @plus1tv, @sirgenfi, @utvghana

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, Kumasi-based blogger Plus1 TV visited Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 600 apartments at Special Gardens in Oyarifa, Greater Accra Region.

In a video, the blogger toured the vast residential area and showed off the interior and exterior of some of the houses being rented by individuals.

The footage also showed Dr Sarpong and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club present at the apartment complex after their morning fitness session.

Some of the members of the high-profile club were later seen checking out some of the apartments and being amazed at their colleague's massive real estate portfolio.

The TikTok videos of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 600 apartments at Special Gardens are below:

Ernest Ofori Sarpong donates dormitory to PRESEC

Footage of the 600-apartment complex comes days after Ofori Sarping donated an ultra-modern 600-bed dormitory to his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, during his 60th birthday celebration on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

In a series of videos, the business mogul arrived at the school in a brand-new vehicle on May 5, accompanied by associates, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, for the official commissioning of the facility named after him.

Ahead of its commissioning, Gossips24TV shared a video on social media, giving Ghanaians a glimpse of the majesty of the dormitory, which is certain to be one of the best in the country.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong donates an ultra-modern, 600-bed dormitory to his alma mater, PRESEC, on his 60th birthday. Image credit: UTVGhana, @gossips24tv/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The massive two-storey building could be seen decked out in decorative materials for the celebratory occasion.

Gossips24TV also showed a glimpse of its washroom facilities, which looked neat and modern.

Other videos gave a detailed look inside the building, showing the impressive array of beds for 600 students, neatly arranged and ready for use.

The video showing the state-of-the-art, ultra-modern dormitory stirred positive reactions among all Ghanaians who viewed it on social media.

Below is the Instagram video with a full glimpse inside Ofori Sarpong House at PRESEC:

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 600 apartments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Charlie commented:

"This is how money circulates between the rich. All their members will automatically buy 1 or 2 apartments from the garden."

Chris wrote:

"Ei, are all those buildings for one man?"

Awalmohammed975 said:

"The place is smelling money, money. 😂❤️."

BEC commented:

"Eii God, when? Hmm. 😢 God, please bless me small wai 🙏🏻."

Ernest Ofori Sarpong shares first house story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernest Ofori Sarpong had detailed how he built his first five-bedroom house before the age of 30.

In a video, the wealthy businessman shared the circumstances that led to him securing his massive property and business ventures.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh