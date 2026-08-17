Ernest Ofori Sarpong, owner of Special Ice Mineral Water, revealed his business empire in a selfie-style video that surfaced online on August 17

The Despite Media co-owner listed several companies he solely owns alongside ventures he jointly controls with his brother Kwame Osei Despite

The candid, boastful recording filmed in an office setting has gone viral after being shared by Accra Insider HQ on X

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Ernest Ofori Sarpong has set social media ablaze after a candid selfie-style video surfaced in which he rattled off an impressive list of businesses under his name, both sole and joint ventures with his brother, Despite Media mogul Kwame Osei Despite.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong lists all the companies he jointly owns with his brother, Dr Osei Kwame Despite. Image credit: @smithimaging

Source: Instagram

The footage, posted on August 17 by Accra Insider HQ on X, shows Sarpong speaking directly to a webcam in what appears to be an office setting. Calm and composed, he methodically names company after company in a tone that is unmistakably self-assured.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's business empire

Ernest Ofori Sarpong opened by identifying himself as the man behind Special Ice Mineral Water and its parent entity, Special Soft Drinks. From there, he moved on to financial services, confirming his role as Board Chairman and joint owner of Best Point Savings and Loans, a position he shares with Kwame Osei Despite, whom he called his 'brother'.

The two brothers also jointly own Best Assurance and Best Pensions, a pensions company.

On the broadcasting side, Sarpong confirmed co-ownership of UTV, known in full as United Television, one of Ghana's most widely watched television stations and the home of numerous popular entertainment programmes.

Beyond media and finance, he also holds sole ownership of Special Investments Company, a real estate outfit, and Sarpong Ventures, which he described as an import and export company. Wrapping up the disclosure, he added simply:

"I'm married with three children."

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has for years been known as one of Ghana's most influential and wealthy businessmen, but the full nature of his business empire has not been disclosed. His video lays bare all the companies he owns and co-owns with Dr Despite, providing Ghanaians a clear look at his impressive holdings.

The Twitter video of Ernest Ofori Sarpong listing his companies is below.

Dr Ofori Sarpong praises Despite

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong praised his brother, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, for the impact he has had on his life.

Speaking at the thanksgiving event for his 60th birthday, Dr Ofori Sarpong appreciated people who had been industrious in his life and applauded Osei Kwame Despite.

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Source: YEN.com.gh