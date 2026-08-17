Ernest Ofori Sarpong Lists All Companies He Owns With Despite in Viral Video
- Ernest Ofori Sarpong, owner of Special Ice Mineral Water, revealed his business empire in a selfie-style video that surfaced online on August 17
- The Despite Media co-owner listed several companies he solely owns alongside ventures he jointly controls with his brother Kwame Osei Despite
- The candid, boastful recording filmed in an office setting has gone viral after being shared by Accra Insider HQ on X
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Ernest Ofori Sarpong has set social media ablaze after a candid selfie-style video surfaced in which he rattled off an impressive list of businesses under his name, both sole and joint ventures with his brother, Despite Media mogul Kwame Osei Despite.
The footage, posted on August 17 by Accra Insider HQ on X, shows Sarpong speaking directly to a webcam in what appears to be an office setting. Calm and composed, he methodically names company after company in a tone that is unmistakably self-assured.
Ernest Ofori Sarpong's business empire
Ernest Ofori Sarpong opened by identifying himself as the man behind Special Ice Mineral Water and its parent entity, Special Soft Drinks. From there, he moved on to financial services, confirming his role as Board Chairman and joint owner of Best Point Savings and Loans, a position he shares with Kwame Osei Despite, whom he called his 'brother'.
The two brothers also jointly own Best Assurance and Best Pensions, a pensions company.
On the broadcasting side, Sarpong confirmed co-ownership of UTV, known in full as United Television, one of Ghana's most widely watched television stations and the home of numerous popular entertainment programmes.
Beyond media and finance, he also holds sole ownership of Special Investments Company, a real estate outfit, and Sarpong Ventures, which he described as an import and export company. Wrapping up the disclosure, he added simply:
"I'm married with three children."
Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has for years been known as one of Ghana's most influential and wealthy businessmen, but the full nature of his business empire has not been disclosed. His video lays bare all the companies he owns and co-owns with Dr Despite, providing Ghanaians a clear look at his impressive holdings.
The Twitter video of Ernest Ofori Sarpong listing his companies is below.
Dr Ofori Sarpong praises Despite
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong praised his brother, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, for the impact he has had on his life.
Speaking at the thanksgiving event for his 60th birthday, Dr Ofori Sarpong appreciated people who had been industrious in his life and applauded Osei Kwame Despite.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh