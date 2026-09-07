A video capturing Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's sprawling East Legon mansion went viral on social media on Sunday, September 6, 2026

Plus1 TV shared nighttime rooftop footage revealing a fleet of luxury SUVs and sedans parked beside an illuminated swimming pool at the upscale residence

Ghanaians flooded the comments with reactions ranging from admiration to debate about the nature of wealth and success

A nighttime video of prominent Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's mansion in East Legon, Accra, has taken social media by storm, giving thousands of Ghanaians a rare glimpse into the billionaire's lavish lifestyle.

Prominent Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's East Legon mansion leaves Ghanaians in awe. Photo source: UTV Ghana, @plus1tv/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Popular Ghanaian blogger Plus1 TV shared the footage on Sunday, September 6, 2026, filmed from a rooftop vantage point that captured the full scale of the Ghanaian business mogul's residential complex below.

The clip showed a parking area packed with high-end SUVs and sedans, an illuminated blue swimming pool glowing against the night sky, lounge chairs, and carefully landscaped greenery — the kind of setting that signals serious money.

Inside Dr Ofori Sarpong's East Legon property

The video spread rapidly across Twitter/X, drawing a wave of reactions from Ghanaians captivated by the property's sheer scale.

One commenter, GuddaTagor, offered some context behind the unusual number of vehicles on the grounds of the Special Group of Companies CEO's mega residence, noting:

"On this day, the East Legon executive club and friends were having a get-together inside his private lounge. That is why you see lots of SUVs parked in there."

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is one of Ghana's most recognisable business figures, with interests spanning multiple sectors.

His East Legon address has long been associated with Accra's most exclusive residential corridor, home to diplomats, executives, and the country's wealthiest families.

The X video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's East Legon mansion and cars is below:

Ghanaians react to Dr Ofori Sarpong's wealth

The video sparked a broader conversation in the comments about ambition, wealth, and mindset, with some users turning the moment into a reflection on how Africans perceive success differently from their Western counterparts.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Jslk504 wrote:

"A black man will see someone successful and ask what prayers and what type of blessing it is; a white man will see a successful person and will ask what he did to get what he got."

BrownO69834 added:

"Hard work always pays — there are no shortcuts to wealth."

nath74329 said:

"It is not a house. It's a museum that people pay to access and view. It's a business that he has invested huge sums of money into. Stop deceiving the public."

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Gardens complex emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a viral video showcasing Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's impressive Special Gardens apartment complex in Oyarifa, Accra, which sparked a fervent discussion among Ghanaians on social media about luxury and housing standards.

With its sprawling 600 buildings, the complex not only captivated viewers but also challenged the perception of what constituted true luxury in Ghana amid a backdrop of pressing housing issues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh