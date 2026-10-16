Nigerian streamer Peller has announced that TikTok has invited him to its office in the United Kingdom, describing the development as a very big moment

The content creator, who has over 17 million followers, vowed to raise issues affecting African users, including banned accounts, when he visits the UK office

Peller’s announcement comes days after he received a massive welcome in Accra, Ghana, where he arrived with his top gifter ahead of a major donation

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Nigerian streamer Peller has announced that TikTok has invited him to its office in the United Kingdom.

Nigerian streamer Peller announces during a livestream that TikTok has invited him to its UK office, vowing to raise issues affecting African users. Photo source: Peller.

Source: Facebook

He shared the news during a recent livestream, thanking his fans for their support. Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, has over 17 million followers on TikTok.

According to him, the visit is scheduled for next week. TikTok has not publicly confirmed the invitation or disclosed the purpose of the meeting.

Peller began his content creation journey in 2021 and holds the record for Africa’s most-viewed livestream, with about 512,000 viewers.

Peller vows to speak for African users

In his livestream, the streamer said he would use the visit to raise issues affecting African TikTok users. He mentioned banned accounts among the concerns he planned to share with the platform.

Crediting his fans for the recognition, Peller said they had elevated his status. His words were:

“Guys, God bless you guys so much. You guys made TikTok recognise me. TikTok is inviting me to their office in the UK next week. You’ve given me level. I love you guys so much. This is big. I haven’t entered into any followers; I’m just starting. Don’t worry, when I get there, I will tell them everything about Africa, the way TikTok Africa be, all the banned accounts. I will tell them a lot.”

The TikTok video of Peller, in which he announces TikTok’s invitation to its UK office, is below.

Peller’s grand arrival in Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Peller received a massive welcome when he landed at the airport in Accra on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

A large crowd of fans and traditional dancers dressed in kente-themed outfits gathered to receive him. The streamer arrived with his top gifter, Gregory Pizarro, and Humble Soul, among others.

His team described the trip as the “Avengers Ghana Invasion.” They were also expected to make a massive donation to Ghanaians in Madina.

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Source: YEN.com.gh