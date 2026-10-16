Veteran Ghanaian actor Akrobeto has explained on Nana Aba Anamoah’s Group Chat podcast why he vowed never to settle outside Ghana after a trip abroad

He recounted visiting a Ghanaian man he deeply respected, who enjoyed borga treatment at home, only to find a different reality in his foreign residence

Social media users have shared mixed opinions on the actor’s stance, with many arguing that his experience does not reflect what everyone faces outside Ghana

Veteran Ghanaian actor Akrobeto has explained why he vowed never to settle outside Ghana.

Akrobeto explains on Nana Aba Anamoah’s Group Chat podcast why he will never settle abroad after an uncomfortable stay with a Ghanaian friend. Photo source: Akrobeto/FB, Group Chat/YouTube.

Source: UGC

He made the remarks during an appearance on Group Chat, a podcast hosted by veteran broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.

Speaking on the show, the comic actor recounted an experience that shaped his view on living abroad.

According to him, a Ghanaian man he deeply respected often returned home and enjoyed all the attention and admiration given to people living abroad.

Many people treated the man like a typical “borga,” the term Ghanaians use for those based overseas. Things changed when Akrobeto had the chance to visit him in the foreign country where he lived.

Akrobeto recounts uncomfortable stay with Ghanaian friend

During the visit, Akrobeto realised that the man’s life abroad was very different from the picture he painted in Ghana.

He disclosed that he had to sleep on a couch during his stay. Akrobeto added that he experienced little comfort compared to the life he enjoys back home.

Following the experience, the actor vowed never to travel to live outside the country. His story has since sparked conversations about the realities of life abroad.

The Instagram video of Akrobeto, in which he explains why he will never settle abroad, is below.

Akrobeto’s comments spark debate among Ghanaians

Social media users shared mixed opinions after the video surfaced online. Many argued that his experience did not reflect what everyone goes through outside the country.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

elikemgoka5 said:

“Because you have what to eat here in Ghana, uncle. Your time isn’t like now oo.”

afua.delali said:

“Some of us are living in mansions, driving big cars and making some serious money. So don’t discourage people. Ghana and everywhere else is great as long as you work for it.”

dorkenventures said:

“Travel and see. Travel broadens your horizon and teaches you a lot that you won’t read in any textbook. But hustler-type travelling isn’t easy. It’s about what you want.”

brah_spencer_ said:

“I respect your age and everything you’ve achieved throughout your career, but you haven’t seen it all. Your experience of travelling abroad will be different from someone else’s. I don’t know if you’ve ever thought about this, but our politicians are buying houses, saving their money in America, and even sending their children there to study. Papa, your destiny is different from someone else’s, so please, go and sleep.”

Akrobeto’s son and phone repair apprenticeship

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Akrobeto shared how he withdrew one of his sons from school after the son struggled academically.

Speaking on Royal TV with Papa Kumasi in April 2026, the actor said his son had sat remedial exams three times without success.

After consulting the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, he enrolled the young man in phone repair training at China House in Kumasi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh