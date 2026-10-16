Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has shared photos of himself and his wife, Adjoa, including one aboard the MSC World Europa cruise ship, on their anniversary

In a heartfelt caption, the award-winning actor opened up about how long he has known his wife and expressed deep gratitude for their enduring union

Fans and followers quickly flooded the comment section with warm wishes for the couple, praying for many more happy years of love and togetherness ahead

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Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has marked a major milestone in his marriage to his wife, Adjoa Vicker.

Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa, pose for photos, including one aboard the MSC World Europa cruise ship, as the actor marks their wedding anniversary. Photo source: @iam_vanvicker.

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actor took to his Instagram page on Friday, October 16, 2026, to share two lovely photos of himself and his wife.

In the first frame, the couple posed closely aboard the MSC World Europa cruise ship, with the MSC branding visible on the image.

Built for MSC Cruises at a reported cost of about €1.1 billion, the LNG-powered vessel is one of the largest cruise ships in the world. The ship, which entered service in 2022, has a gross tonnage of more than 215,000.

Smiling warmly, Adjoa rested her hand on her husband’s face, showing off her ring. The second photo showed them standing side by side on a quiet, colourful street lined with plants.

He also wrote a short but heartfelt message to mark the occasion.

Van Vicker shares heartfelt anniversary message

In his caption, Van Vicker wished his wife a happy 23rd wedding anniversary. Additionally, he disclosed that the two have been friends for 32 years.

Describing their journey as a blessing, the actor said he was glad they were still together. His message read:

“Happy 23rd wedding anniversary. We have been friends for 32 years now. It’s all a blessing. Glad we are still together. I love you.”

Adjoa and Van Vicker tied the knot on October 16, 2003, after reportedly meeting in secondary school.

The Instagram post by Van Vicker, in which he marks his 23rd wedding anniversary with his wife, is below.

Fans congratulate Van Vicker and wife Adjoa

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

cruisepeoplegh said:

“Congratulations! We wish you more Vitamin Sea moments together.”

mercydollars_collections said:

“Happy wedding anniversary. Wishing you more years of togetherness.”

vicabiti said:

“Happy wedding anniversary.”

marlene.grant23 said:

“Many more wonderful happy anniversaries together.”

iammoussadjibiabourkou said:

“Congratulations to both of you.”

Van Vicker and Adjoa’s 22nd anniversary

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Van Vicker and his wife twinned in white outfits as they marked their 22nd wedding anniversary in October 2025.

The actor wore a white shirt, white shorts and a black crucifix necklace, while Adjoa rocked a white skirt and top. Both completed their looks with stylish sunglasses.

In the caption, Van Vicker credited God for the longevity of their marriage, writing, “22yrs and counting. Na God.” Fans and colleagues, including actress Tima Kumkum, flooded the comments with warm wishes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh