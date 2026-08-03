Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller announced that his white wedding with Jarvis will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026

Peller cited excessive cameras and bloggers at their traditional wedding as the reason for restricting the church ceremony

The couple traditionally wed on August 1, 2026, in a ceremony that dominated social media timelines across Nigeria

Nigerian TikTok star Peller has confirmed that his white wedding with wife Jarvis will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026, just one week after the pair held their traditional marriage ceremony.

Nigerian streamer Peller announces his white wedding date after his traditional marriage with Jarvis. Image credit: Zinny World

Source: Facebook

Peller announced in a video shared with his followers online, disclosing that the church wedding will be far more private than the traditional event, which drew enormous public attention across Nigeria and beyond.

Peller limits guest list to 100

The streamer said attendance will be capped at between 80 and 100 guests, restricted to close family members and personal friends.

He explained that one of the central reasons for scaling back was the sheer volume of cameras and media personnel present at the traditional ceremony.

"I don't want bloggers there. The cameras were just too many at my traditional wedding," he told his followers directly.

Peller also raised concerns about the motivation of some guests at the earlier celebration, alleging that several people purchased the wedding's aso-ebi not out of closeness to the couple, but as a means of gaining entry and generating content for their social media pages.

He said many attendees appeared more focused on recording footage than on celebrating the occasion with the newlyweds.

Traditional wedding a success despite frustrations

Despite his frustrations, Peller acknowledged that the traditional ceremony, held on August 1, 2026, was ultimately a memorable event, and he expressed gratitude to those who offered genuine support.

Shortly after the celebration concluded, both Peller and Jarvis updated their TikTok profiles to reflect their new marital status.

His decision to restrict the white wedding has drawn widespread comment online, with many fans backing his choice to prioritise privacy.

The Facebook video of Peller announcing his white wedding date is below.

Nana Akua Addo turns head at Jarpel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo attended the star-studded wedding of content creators Peller and Jarvis on August 1, 2026.

Nana Akua Addo arrived in a shimmering wine-coloured mermaid gown featuring a dramatic sculpted neckline and a matching headpiece.

Videos and photos of her standout look circulated rapidly across social media, drawing admiration from fans in Ghana and Nigeria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh