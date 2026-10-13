Nigerian streamer Peller has landed in Ghana with his crew, and a large crowd gathered at the airport to welcome them as soon as they arrived

Traditional dancers were part of the reception, and footage from the scene shows excited fans trying to catch a glimpse of the visitors as they walked

The visit follows an earlier trip to Ghana, and the group is expected to carry out a major project for Ghanaians later today in the capital

Nigerian online streamer and content creator Peller has arrived in Ghana ahead of a major donation planned for Ghanaians in Madina.

Peller and members of his crew were welcomed by a crowd and traditional dancers on arrival in Ghana. Image credit: GH Kweku (Instagram), Peller (Facebook).

Source: UGC

Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, is known for holding the record for the most-viewed livestream in Africa.

He first visited Ghana in April 2025, when a team led by Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, welcomed him at the airport.

At the time, he was driven through Accra and filmed admiring the buildings and greenery. His latest trip has again drawn crowds, this time with a donation on the agenda.

Peller and Avengers arrive in Accra

Peller, his top gifter Gregory Pizarro, Humble Soul and others arrived at the Accra International Airport on 13th October 2026, according to a live update shared on Instagram.

The post described their visit as the much-anticipated “Avengers Ghana Invasion”. According to the update, they are expected to make a massive donation to Ghanaians in Madina today.

Video from the airport showed a large crowd of fans and traditional dancers in kente-themed outfits welcoming the group.

Several people held up phones to record the moment as the visitors made their way through the crowd.

Gh Kwaku shared a video of Peller and the Avengers’ arrival in Ghana on Instagram, as seen below.

Peller gave Humble Soul cash after wedding

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul received bundles of cash from Peller after the Nigerian streamer’s wedding on August 10, 2026.

During a TikTok Live on August 17, 2026, Peller suggested that his colleague Rei help secure a house in Nigeria where Humble Soul could stay. Najat, Humble Soul’s daughter, was a flower girl at the wedding, the report said.

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Source: YEN.com.gh