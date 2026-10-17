Pastor Elvis Agyemang became emotional as he recounted alleged attacks from some senior pastors

He claimed that prominent pastors had predicted his ministry would not survive beyond five years

The Alpha Hour founder also disclosed how a young pastor allegedly lost an opportunity because of his association with him

Pastor Elvis Agyemang, founder and leader of Grace Mountain Ministry, became emotional while recounting alleged attempts by some senior pastors to undermine his ministry.

Pastor Elvis fights back tears as he shares painful experiences with fellow pastors. Image credit: Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Source: UGC

The popular preacher, widely known for hosting the Alpha Hour online prayer sessions, claimed that some prominent ministers had discussed him and predicted his ministry's downfall.

Speaking during an Alpha Hour session in a video circulating online, Pastor Elvis disclosed that a recording of the alleged conversation had been brought to his attention.

He said:

"Recently, they brought me a recording of big pastors talking about me."

According to him, the pastors allegedly predicted that he would be unable to retain his congregation beyond five years.

Pastor Elvis recounted alleged attacks

The preacher further alleged that certain individuals had been recruited to spread false information about him in an attempt to damage his reputation.

He claimed:

"Some people were hired to spread false news about me."

He recounted how one individual allegedly involved in the campaign later suffered a serious accident that left him with a broken leg.

Despite the alleged actions against him, Pastor Elvis said he assisted the man's child and even supported the child's education abroad when the father could no longer provide the necessary assistance.

He used the experience to caution Christians against allowing themselves to be used to undermine others.

Pastor Elvis shared a young pastor's ordeal

The Alpha Hour founder also narrated an incident involving a young pastor who reportedly lost an opportunity to serve in ministry because of his association with him.

According to Pastor Elvis, the young man was rejected for a pastoral position simply because he had taken a photograph with him.

Watch the YouTube video below:

He expressed disappointment over the development, questioning why fellow religious leaders would harbour resentment towards him despite having no personal relationship with some of them.

The preacher became visibly emotional while reflecting on the challenges he claimed to have endured in ministry.

He did not publicly identify the senior pastors allegedly involved, and the accusations have not been independently verified.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang advises unemployed youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the advice Pastor Elvis Agyemang gave to unemployed youth.

The man of God called on Ghanaian youths to acquire skills in Forex trading. Instead of staying idle, Pastor Agyemang advised the youth to take courses and training in Forex trading to achieve financial independence.

Speaking on the Alpha Hour show, he explained that Forex trading helps navigate challenges in the modern economy and offers opportunities for those willing to learn and work hard.

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Source: YEN.com.gh