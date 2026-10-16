A video of Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta getting hit by a stray shot on a film set circulated online on Thursday, October 15, 2026

The footage showed Chatta dropping his firearm and clutching his arm in pain as crew members rushed to his side

The popular actor firmly pushed back against someone on set who appeared to question whether he had actually been struck

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A video of Nollywood veteran Ibrahim Chatta sustaining an injury during an action sequence on a film set has gone viral, sending fans into a frenzy of concern.

Popular Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta suffers injury on a film set after a stray shot hits his arm. Photo source: @ibrahimchatta-lordthepris, @nollywoodcitadel

Source: Facebook

The footage began circulating online on Thursday, October 15, 2026, and showed the popular Nollywood actor in the middle of filming a shoot-out scene alongside another actor.

During the exchange, a stray shot caught him off guard, striking him in the arm.

The impact was immediate. Chatta dropped his firearm and moved towards a chair to sit down, visibly shaken, as crew members on set rushed over to check on him.

Speaking in Yoruba, he told those gathered, including the film crew members around him exactly where he had been hit, clutching the affected area and wincing noticeably while still on his feet.

Ibrahim Chatta stands his ground on set

What turned the clip into a talking point beyond the injury itself was a tense moment that followed.

Someone on set appeared to cast doubt on the actor's version of events, seemingly playing down what had happened.

Ibrahim Chatta was having none of it, firmly asserting that no one is better placed to know what happened to his own body than he is.

The exchange, caught on camera alongside the original incident, added an extra layer of drama to the footage and only accelerated its spread across social media.

The Instagram video of Ibrahim Chatta speaking about the incident on set is below:

Fans respond to viral Nollywood video

The clip drew a wave of commentary online, with many viewers expressing both sympathy for Chatta and admiration for the dedication Nollywood actors routinely show on set.

The veteran actor's composure despite visible pain and his willingness to stand his ground even while injured resonated with a large number of his supporters.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

princess1seysey said:

"We really go through a lot as filmmakers and actors. To answer your question, YES, that is a prop for special effects."

havensluxury_properties commented:

"To find this money no easy but to spend na express without traffic. God bless all our hustle."

omotoyorceee12 wrote:

"And some people will be talking down their efforts 😢😢. Awon film critics."

Lil Win gifts veteran Nollywood actor dollars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Lil Win’s gift for Nollywood actor Harry B Anyanwu, who turned 67 on the set of Journey to Africa.

The veteran could not hide his joy as he danced with stacks of dollar bills, while amused viewers invoked Kanayo O. Kanayo’s famous “share the money” line.

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Source: YEN.com.gh