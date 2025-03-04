Pastor Elvis Agyemang has urged unemployed youths to learn Forex trading as a means of securing financial stability

He emphasized that Forex trading offers a wealth of opportunities for individuals who are willing to learn and put in the effort

His advice seemed to have resonated well with a section of Ghanaian youths who thronged the comment section to react

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The founder and leader of the Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has called on unemployed Ghanaian youths to acquire skills in Forex trading.

Instead of idling at home and doing nothing, Pastor Agyemang, the convener of the global prayer revival Alpha Hour, advised the youths to take up courses and training in Forex trading.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang urges unemployed Ghanaian youth to learn Forex trading. Photo credit: @Pastor Agyemang Elvis/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Speaking on the Alpha Hour show, which broadcasts live every weekday on his social media pages, the man of God said Forex trading could help the youth become financially independent.

Aside from gaining their financial freedom, he said Forex trading can help them navigate the challenges of the ever-evolving modern economy.

Pastor Agyemang further noted that Forex trading offers several opportunities for individuals who are willing to learn and put in the effort.

"Instead of sitting at home for one year or more without doing anything, use it to learn Forex trading. Don't waste your life because there is a new world of opportunities somewhere, and the real money is there," he advised.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is the convenor of Alpha Hour, which takes place every weekday at dawn. Photo credit: @Pastor Agyemang Elvis/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"That's where real businesses are happening now because they can't be taxed; everywhere in the world, they can't be taxed," he said.

Below is the video of Pastor Elvis Agyemang urging Ghanaian youth to learn Forex trading.

Ghanaian youth react to Pastor Agyemang's call

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's advice sparked a wave of reactions from a section of Ghanaian youths who chanced on his video on Instagram.

Below are a few of the reactions to the video:

@albertkofi40 said:

"Am a forex trader and it pays when you figure it out."

@evergreen__perry also said:

"Pastor tell them the risks involved ooo. It’s not a “GET RICH QUICK” scheme."

@joe_tenk commented:

"This is one thing I do and I'm proud of even though I'm not profitable now , I will be tomorrow. "

@daklojoshua also commented::

"Don't just take it like that ooo. It is real hard work and lost of money many times due to lots of factors. But the highly skilled are making it big."

@afriyie.victor wrote:

"Why to pastors encourage forex trading but preach against lottery and betting is the same thing."

Ghanaian man sends message to Pastor Agyemang

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian man appealed to Pastor Elvis Agyemang, to advise young ladies against being selective when choosing life partners.

The young men made the comments in the wake of growing concerns about the number of unmarried women within the church and society at large.

His video sparked mixed reactions on social media with many Ghanaians sharing varied opinions in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh