Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu has explained why he returned to his village wearing his lawyer's wig and gown

He shared that the decision to pose with cattle was deliberate and intended to challenge stereotypes about herdsmen

The newly qualified lawyer also shared the family reasons behind his visit

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Ghanaian journalist and newly qualified lawyer Umaru Sanda Amadu has explained why he returned to his childhood village dressed in his lawyer's wig and gown to take photographs with cattle.

Umaru Sanda shares an emotional story behind his return to his village dressed as a lawyer. Image credit: Umaru Sanda

Source: Instagram

The renowned broadcaster, who was called to the Ghana Bar on October 9, 2026, said his decision was deliberate and carried a deeper message about his background.

Speaking on Channel One TV's The Point of View, hosted by Bernard Avle, Sanda explained that he wanted to challenge negative perceptions about herdsmen.

Umaru Sanda explained decision to pose with cattle

According to the journalist, he has always embraced his identity as a cowboy despite the negative stereotypes often associated with people who rear cattle.

He explained that society frequently judges herdsmen without understanding their individual stories or backgrounds.

He said:

"People see herdsmen, and they already have stories that they have created about them."

Sanda noted that as he grew older, he became determined to change those perceptions by telling his personal story.

Watch the Instagram video below:

He explained that this influenced his decision to return to the cattle kraal where he spent part of his childhood.

He stressed that "it was deliberate" that he returned to the kraal for the photographs.

Umaru Sanda explains

Umaru Sanda shares family reason

Beyond challenging stereotypes, the broadcaster revealed that he wanted to celebrate his achievement with his ageing mother, who could not travel to Accra for his call to the Bar.

He also wanted his brothers to witness how far he had come academically and professionally.

The journalist, who grew up at Asutsuare Junction, previously disclosed that he was the only child among his siblings to receive formal education.

Reflecting on his childhood, Sanda had earlier written:

"Lawyer? Hell no! Not in this village. Unimaginable. Impossible!"

However, years later, he successfully entered the legal profession, fulfilling a dream that once appeared impossible.

Watch the Instagram video below:

His return to the village also served as encouragement to children from similar backgrounds to pursue their ambitions regardless of their circumstances.

Awutu Senya East MP gets call to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor’s appearance at Ghana’s Call to the Bar ceremony, where she was admitted to the legal profession alongside about 1,500 candidates.

A video of her elaborate hairstyle and heavy makeup drew mixed reactions online, with some praising her look and others criticising it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh